Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County.
Friday, September 23
295-foot Tall Ship Barque EAGLE will stop at Naval Station Newport this weekend
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 5:30 pm: Equal Under the Sky: Georgia O’Keeffe & 20th c. Feminism at Newport Art Museum
- 6:30 pm: Family Movie Night featuring Sing 2 at The Pennfield School
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: God’s Country at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 4 pm, Timmy Smith at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Nate C. from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Saturday, September 24
Things To Do
- Throughout Day: Newport String Project presents One to One: Micro Concerts for All
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams State Park
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 11 am: Walking The Battlefield. An event at Heritage Park in Portsmouth
- 11 am to 7 pm: Weekend Patio Cookout! at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm to 5 pm: Newport Craft Oktoberfest and Festbier at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 3 pm: Family Concert Festival at Glen Park
- 3:30 pm: Preparing for Fall & Winter with Wild Plants with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 4 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 5 pm: Roam Around Rough Point Seasonal Celebration
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Sydney Carbone from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Labyrinth at 4:30 pm, God’s Country at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Motion Avenue at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Brian Cabral from 12 pm to 7:30 pm, The Naticks at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Lana Katz Katz from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Alexus Lee Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Sunday, September 25
Cruise Ship Scheduled: Arcadia (Capacity: 2,388 passengers, 976 crew)
Gamm Theatre to host ‘Truth and Tyranny’ community discussion Sept. 25
Things To Do
- 9 am: Yoga Brunch @ The Reef
- 10 am: Tiverton Farmers Market
- 11 am to 6 pm: Weekend Patio Cookout! at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm: Historic Irish Cemetery Tours: Back this Fall by popular demand!
- 3 pm: Piano recital by Teresa Walters at Trinity Church
- 4 pm: Choral Evensong & Solemn Benediction
- 4 pm: Audrain Youngtimers at Fort Adams
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Jim Devlin at 1 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Strumdawgs from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sean Rivers & Ryan McHugh from 5 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
