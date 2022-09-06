(WARWICK, RI) – The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) announces “Truth and Tyranny,” a community discussion around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, its centuries-long imperial ambitions, and the manufacture of “truth” in an age of amplified, instantaneous, globalized information and disinformation. “Truth and Tyranny” will take place on Sunday, September 25 following the matinee of Describe the Night (approx. 4:30 pm) at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI.

Special guests are Nicolai Petro, professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island (URI) and Ammina Kothari, director of the Harrington School of Communication and Media at URI. The discussion will be moderated by Gamm Resident Scholar Rachel Walshe.

The discussion aims to enhance the theater’s upcoming production of Describe the Night, Rajiv Joseph’s epic and timely play exploring the fraught relationship between observation and truth, storytelling and history, and the shaping of reality. Unfolding in two acts that take place over 90 years in Poland, Russia, and East Germany, Joseph’s play connects eight fascinating characters — both historical and invented — across time and place.

This event is open to the public at no charge. Show attendance is not required. Info at gammtheatre.org/shared-sunday.

“Truth and Tyranny” is made possible through funding support from the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities, an independent state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The council seeds, supports, and strengthens public history, cultural heritage, civic education, and community engagement by and for all Rhode Islanders.