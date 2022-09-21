Sign up for our free newsletter, you’ll never miss a headline!

Waterfront Concerts today announced that they will host Military and First Responders Appreciation Night at Bold Point Park on Friday.

“As a thank you for their service, we will be offering Military (active, retired, reserve, veteran) and First Responders (Police, Fire, EMS & Dispatch) up to two free tickets for themselves and their spouse or family member to our upcoming show with Jake Owen, Spencer Crandall and Morgan Myles this coming Friday, September 23rd,” Waterfront Concerts shares in a press release.  “We would also like to extend the free ticket offer to healthcare professionals (e.g. doctors, registered nurses, pharmacists, support staff, and technicians)”.

Waterfront Concerts provided the following redemption instructions;

The free ticket offer is good for the following MILITARY (active, retired, reserve, veteran), FIRST RESPONDER (Police, Fire, EMS & Dispatch), healthcare professionals (e.g. doctors, registered nurses, pharmacists, support staff, and technicians).

To claim your TWO FREE tickets for you and your spouse or immediate family member, please visit our First Responders Night Ticket Booth which will be located near the Bold Point Park Box Office on the day of the show after 3:00pm;  please bring your Military ID, First Responder ID, Work ID, Paperwork or Uniform (T-shirt) to the First Responders Night Ticket Booth and receive your TWO FREE tickets for you and your spouse or immediate family member.

TWO FREE TICKETS PER VALID ID. Offer valid for active duty, reserve, retired, dependent or DOD employees, first responder personnel, or healthcare professionals and their Spouse or immediate family member.

