Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!

Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull in Cumberland is an annual fundraiser supporting Franklin Farm preservation, education and food insecurity. Explore the outdoors, farm tractors, food trucks, scenic hayrides, historic barn tours, music, pony rides, Audubon raptors, games, and more. The fun begins at 10AM. Details here.

Saturday: The Exeter Fall Festival is being held at Yawgoo Valley Ski Area beginning at 10AM Saturday. The free event (donations accepted) includes magician Matt Roberts, pumpkin painting, K-9 demonstrations, face painting, local authors, carnival games, and more. Details here.

Saturday: Dog-friendly Six Pack Brewing in Bristol is holding Barktoberfest, on Saturday to celebrate the release of their Oktoberfest Festbier and the pups that inspired the brewery’s name. They’ll have tasty pretzels from G.G.’s Pretzels, German music, games, and tons of fun! Well-behaved dogs are always welcome. Complete details here.

Saturday: Newport Craft Brewing has their Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday beginning at Noon. In addition to award-winning German-inspired beers and food by Wally’s, the afternoon features some traditional events including a Wurst Race, a Stein Holding Contest, and a Best Traditional Dressed Contest. Click here for complete details.

Saturday: Walking The Battlefield at Heritage Park in Portsmouth is a unique opportunity to check out the site of the Battle of Rhode Island, which took place in August 1778. The Battle of Rhode Island Association and Portsmouth Conservation Commission are combining forces to lead tours beginning at 11AM. The event has guides stationed throughout the park to help visitors get a better understanding of the battle. Details here.

Sunday: The Family Friendly Walking Tours with Gallery Night Providence offers a chance to check out some of the public art in Valley Arts District in Providence. Begin with the Waterfire Arts Center exhibit, Portales: Reimagining the Future at 10 am, then head out on one of the tours which depart at 11AM and 1PM, lasting approximately 90 minutes. Details here.