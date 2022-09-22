Westerly Sound presents a surf culture festival at Misquamicut Drive-In, Westerly, RI on Sunday, September 25th 2022 from 2-8pm with film screenings curated by CVRRENT, surf swap by Surf Exchange Co, beach cleanup with Surfrider Foundation, a maker’s market, live music, shaper talks, a charity raffle, and much more.

The event is sponsored by Noah and Rhode Island Surf Co. and produced by Sean W Spellman and Avery Dodd. Tickets are $12 presale through the ticket link here.

This is the first major surf festival in the area since The Surf Fest series organized by Sid Abruzzi at Waterbrothers in Newport. Our goal is to reunite and celebrate the local surf community through music, art, and collaboration over this wonderful addiction that we call surfing, and how that relates to our natural environment: the ocean.

Among other things, we would like to have an opportunity to present historic and unique surfboard collections in the surf swap, and to highlight coastal conservation efforts and initiatives.

More from What'sUpNewp

Bermuda, Canada prepare for storm as Puerto Rico struggles

Bermuda and Canada’s Atlantic provinces were preparing for a blast from Hurricane Fiona even as authorities struggled Thursday to open roads for people left stranded and without power by the storm’s devastating blow to Puerto Rico.

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Community Submission

This content has been contributed to What's Up Newp. The views and opinions included within are not necessarily those of What's Up Newp, our contributors, or our advertisers.

We welcome letters to the editor on current local topics. Email them to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.