Westerly Sound presents a surf culture festival at Misquamicut Drive-In, Westerly, RI on Sunday, September 25th 2022 from 2-8pm with film screenings curated by CVRRENT, surf swap by Surf Exchange Co, beach cleanup with Surfrider Foundation, a maker’s market, live music, shaper talks, a charity raffle, and much more.

The event is sponsored by Noah and Rhode Island Surf Co. and produced by Sean W Spellman and Avery Dodd. Tickets are $12 presale through the ticket link here.

This is the first major surf festival in the area since The Surf Fest series organized by Sid Abruzzi at Waterbrothers in Newport. Our goal is to reunite and celebrate the local surf community through music, art, and collaboration over this wonderful addiction that we call surfing, and how that relates to our natural environment: the ocean.

Among other things, we would like to have an opportunity to present historic and unique surfboard collections in the surf swap, and to highlight coastal conservation efforts and initiatives.