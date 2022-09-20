Sign up for our free newsletter, you’ll never miss a headline!
The 295-foot United States Coast Guard Barque EAGLE, the flagship of the U.S. Coast Guard, is returning to Newport.
As part of its OCS Fall Cruise, the EAGLE will depart New London, Connecticut on September 17 with candidates from the Officer Candidate School, according to its schedule.
The EAGLE is scheduled to arrive in Newport on Friday, September 23, and depart for New London on Monday, September 25. The EAGLE is scheduled to arrive back in New London on Saturday, October 1.
According to a Facebook post by Naval Station Newport, the ship will offer tours to DoD-affiliated personnel and their families at Pier 2 on Friday, from 12-5 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm,
The EAGLE serves as a training vessel for cadets at the Coast Guard Academy and candidates from the Officer Candidate School. The EAGLE is the only active-duty sailing vessel in America’s military, and one of only two commissioned sailing vessels, along with the USS Constitution.
On June 24, 2022, CAPT Jessica Rozzi-Ochs became the 30th skipper of EAGLE, becoming the first woman to take the helm, according to a Facebook post from the United States Coast Guard Barque EAGLE.
2022 Schedule
OCS Spring Cruise
|Date
|Location
|Saturday, 12 March
|Depart New London, CT Embark Officer Candidates
|Friday, 18 March
Monday, 21 March
|Arrive Charleston, SC
Depart Charleston, SC
|Saturday, 26 March
|Arrive New London, CT Disembark Officer Candidates
Cadet Summer Training
|Date
|Location
|Saturday, 07 May
|Depart New London, CT, Embark Cadets, Cadet Phase I Begins
|Thursday, 19 May
Monday, 23 May
|Arrive Miami, FL
Depart Miami, FL
|Thursday, 02 June
Sunday, 05 June
|Arrive Pensacola, FL
Depart Pensacola, FL
|Friday, 10 June
Saturday, 11 June
Tuesday, 14 June
|Arrive Galveston, TX
Phase Change, Cadet Phase II Begins
Depart Galveston, TX
|Thursday, 23 June
Monday, 27 June
|Arrive Key West, FL
Depart Key West, FL
|Friday, 8 July
Tuesday, 12 July
|Arrive Hamilton, Bermuda
Depart Hamilton, Bermuda
|Thursday, 21 July
Saturday, 23 July
Monday, 25 July
|Arrive New London, CT
Phase Change, Swab Short Phase I Begins
Depart New London, CT
|Friday, 29 July
Saturday, 30 July
Monday, 01 August
|Arrive Boston, MA
Phase Change, Swab Short Phase II Begins
Depart Boston, MA
|Friday, 05 August
Saturday, 06 August
Monday, 08 August
|Arrive New York City, NY
Phase Change, Swab Short Phase III Begins
Depart New York City, NY
|Friday, 12 August
Saturday, 13 August
|Arrive New London, CT
Disembark Cadets, Summer Training Ends
OCS Fall Cruise
|Date
|Location
|Saturday, 17 September
|Depart New London, CT Embark Officer Candidates
|Friday, 23 September
Monday, 25 September
|Arrive Newport, RI
Depart Newport, RI
|Saturday, 01 October
|Arrive New London, CT Disembark Officer Candidates