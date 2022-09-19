Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus joins WhatsUpNewp for a videocast tomorrow (Tuesday) at 3 p.m., where we will ask her how she expects to address critical issues facing Rhode Island.

We’ll want to learn about her plans for improving educational outcomes in Rhode Island and teacher retention, affordable housing, gun control, women’s reproductive rights, climate change, energy sources, and immigration.

We’ll also ask about her view of what happened on Jan. 6 and the Jan. 6 congressional committee, the Justice Department’s pursuit of government records from former President Trump, campaign finances, and whether she supports the governors of Florida and Texas as they relocate undocumented immigrants to what are considered blue states.

Kalus is up against incumbent Gov. Dan McKee, a Democrat; Elijah J. Gizzarelli, an independent/Libertarian; and Zachary Baker Hurwitz, an independent.

She has taken to characterizing McKee as a misogynist and has been critical of McKee’s award of a contract during the pandemic to a campaign donor.

She moved to Rhode Island (Newport) last year and registered to vote in January. Kalus has also loaned her campaign $2.7 million and declined to take any state election matching funds.

Watch/Participate on YouTube

Watch/Participate on Facebook