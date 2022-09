Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

17 Chestnut Street sold for $3,250,000 on September 16. This 3,461 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,250,000.

24 Connection Street sold for $1,250,000 on September 15. This 2,296 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,200,000.

5 Cherry Street sold for $550,000 on September 14. This 1,080 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $595,000.

56 Eustis Avenue sold for $790,000 on September 14. This 1,450 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.

51 Prairie Avenue sold for $910,000 on September 12. This 2,727 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $995,000.

34 Kay Street sold for $1,565,000 on September 14. This 2,459 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,695,000.

Middletown

310 Corey Lane sold for $579,000 on September 16. This 1,521 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $579,000.

20 Casey Drive sold for $482,000 on September 16. This 2,513 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $490,000.

74 Honeyman Avenue sold for $999,900 on September 15. This 3,616 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,074,000.

55 Compton View sold for $1,240,000 on September 15. This 3,095 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,240,000.

Portsmouth

34 Eastover Road sold for $2.4 million on September 16. This 2,600 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $2.6 million.

16 Canton Avenue sold for $600,000 on September 15. This 1,297 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $650,000.

83 Gormley Avenue sold for $410,000 on September 15. This 1,010 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $415,000.

54 Church Lane sold for $745,000 on September 12. This 2,607 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $745,000.

1304 Anthony Road sold for $1,200,000 on September 12. This 2,430 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,100,000.

Jamestown

159 North Road sold for $1,200,000 on September 13. This 3,029 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,200,000.

Tiverton

135 Eagleville Road sold for $723,000 on September 16. This 4,563 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $739,000.

45 Starboard Drive #150 sold for $637,900 on September 16. This 1,492 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $637,900.

74 Lawrence Court sold for $305,000 on September 13. This 704 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $309,000.

138 Briarwood Avenue sold for $426,000 on September 12. This 1,726 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $399,900.

Little Compton

11 Bass Terrace sold for $2,108,000 on September 12. This 3,306 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,185,000.