After three unsuccessful attempts going back to 2020, Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band finally made a triumphant return to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Thursday, September 22. Starr and the band played for over two hours, in a concert that included light banter, Beatles hits, some deep cuts from Ringo’s catalog, and several songs from his current bandmates, all of them rock stars in their own right.

At age 82, Starr is still rocking, joking with the crowd, and spreading good vibes wherever he goes. His energy is contagious, and his dedication to the craft is admirable.

He’s also a generous band leader. Who else in rock and roll would sit back behind a drum kit for two-thirds of the show and allow his bandmates to take over?

The show was a crowd pleaser. Of course, just being in Ringo’s presence is thrilling enough, hearing him sing a few Beatles songs in 2022 is pretty epic. The fact that his voice has seen better days is no secret, but it sure didn’t stop the sold-out house from singing along to every word. He shined bright on his own songs including “Photograph” and “It Don’t Come Easy,” and led those assembled on Beatles classics “Yellow Submarine” and “Octopus’s Garden.”

We also heard hits from Toto, Men at Work, Edgar Winter, and the Average White Band. We heard covers of classics from Chuck Berry, Carl Perkins, and The Shirelles. Some of the most musical moments came from Starr’s pals – Edgar Winter’s screaming classic “Frankenstein” had the crowd on its feet and Steve Lukather’s lead guitar was front and center on Toto hits “Rosanna” and “Africa.” Men at Work’s Colin Hay was true to form on “Down Under” and “Who Could it be Now,” and Average White Band’s Hamish Stuart brought the cool vibe on “Pick up the Pieces” and “Cut the Cake.”

Ringo’s show is pretty well scripted and may have lacked a little spontaneity, but that didn’t bother anyone, including this writer. There’s nothing wrong with a little nostalgia, and this show was full of positivity. Seeing Ringo Starr is a strong reminder that we all get by with a lot of help from our friends!

Check out a few pictures of the evening below from Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams.

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band at PPAC (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band at PPAC (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Ringo Starr’s Setlist: