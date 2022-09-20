This fall and winter, Castle Hill Inn is inviting guests to celebrate the change of seasons and get into the holiday spirit with a host of events and celebrations.

As the holiday season approaches, the iconic Relais & Châteaux property will be aglow with elegant décor and bustling with holiday festivities during the months of November and December, according to a press release from Castle Hill Inn.

“With its sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Narragansett Bay, numerous wood-burning fireplaces, and overall spirit of holiday merriment, there is no better location in Newport to make holiday memories than at Castle Hill Inn,” the press release states.

“The holidays at Castle Hill Inn are always a special occasion, and we’re thrilled to be bringing back some of our seasonal favorites, with the return of our pop-up tree and wreath sale in support of our friends at the James L. Maher Center,” said Brian Young, Managing Director at Castle Hill Inn in a statement. “We are also looking forward to bringing back our popular ‘S’more Holiday Cheer” outdoor s’mores and firepit offering on the Inn’s Terrace, along with our traditional holiday meals and celebrations for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.”

A list of Castle Hill Inn’s events this season follows below.

NEWPORT RESTAURANT WEEK AT CASTLE HILL

Just ahead of the holidays, Castle Hill Inn is excited to participate in Newport’s annual Restaurant Week taking place from November 4-13 with specials being offered at the Terrace Bar, Mansion Bar and The Lawn. Guests dining on property at one of those three outlets will be treated to a 50 percent discount on all appetizers, a complimentary glass of select house wine with each entrée purchase, and a selection of wines available for the special price of $35 a bottle.

Reservations are available for hotel guests and will be open to the public two weeks in advance starting October 21. The promotion is not available in The Dining Room.

THANKSGIVING CELEBRATIONS ONSITE & AT HOME

A feast of thanks and gratitude awaits family and friends at the Castle Hill Inn this Thanksgiving, with a three-course Thanksgiving Dinner being served in the Dining Room on Thursday, November 24. Guests are invited to join in on the celebrations from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, for this special holiday menu which will be offered at $95 per person (plus tax and gratuity).

Reservations are offered for parties up to seven guests, and special menus will be available as the holiday nears. Reservations will be taken starting October 27 by email and phone.

For those unable to join in person, Castle Hill Inn is taking the hassle out of this year’s Thanksgiving celebrations with their Take-Home Turkey Dinner. Treat your guests to a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings prepared just for you by the Inn’s talented culinary team. The take-home meals will be offered at $300 and serve up to four people.

Advance orders are required and will be taken starting October 11 and run through November 17. Pickup for all orders will be at the Chalet on property from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

JAMES L. MAHER CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE POP-UP AT THE CHALET LAWN

For the second year in a row, Castle Hill Inn will once again be partnering with the James L. Maher Center to bring a Pop-Up Christmas Tree Farm and Wreath Sale to the Inn’s Chalet Lawn. Taking place on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., guests are invited to pick out their Christmas trees and enjoy complimentary hot cocoa or cider, a photo-op “Letter to Santa” workshop and listen to carolers throughout the day.

All proceeds from the tree & wreath sale will benefit the James L. Maher Center, which has been serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities on Aquidneck Island and in Rhode Island’s East Bay communities since 1953. The Maher Center offers an array of programs – including creative, recreational, and social programming, volunteer and employment opportunities, supportive residential options, and accessible, on-demand transportation services – with the goal of helping people imagine and curate fulfilling lives that reflect their unique interests, affinities, and talents.

S’MORE HOLIDAY CHEER

The Inn’s fire pits will be lit on the outdoor Terrace once again for the 2022 winter season, helping guests keep toasty while they share in some s’mores and holiday merriment! The popular activation will be offered at $275 and includes a private fire pit with traditional s’mores and treats buffet for guests and their crew. Made-from-scratch hot chocolate, hot local apple cider and one round of “spiked” drinks for up to six guests will be offered along with three fleece blankets to keep warm and take home afterwards.

Reservations are offered for up to six guests for two hours. Fire pits will be available from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. for select weekends throughout December, including December 8 to 11, December 15 to 18 and December 26 to 30.

All bookings must be made online and paid in advance. Advanced bookings are encouraged as events sell out quickly; bookings begin just after Thanksgiving.

FESTIVE CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY MEALS IN THE DINING ROOM

There may be no place like home for the holidays, but there’s also no place like Castle Hill Inn to celebrate the 2022 Christmas season! Join the Inn for an unforgettable Three-Course holiday meal with friends and family on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Dinner will be served for parties up to seven guests from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24th) and from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25).

Reservations for non-hotel guests will be available by email & phone on November 26th. Menus will be released in late November; the three-course dinner menu will be available for the price of $110 per person.

RING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH CASTLE HILL INN

Whether you’re bidding the old year farewell or ringing in the new one, Castle Hill Inn is the place to be! Join in on the celebrations this New Year’s Eve (Saturday, December 31) for a four-course dinner specially created by the Inns talented culinary team. Dinner will be available for $165 per person (plus tax and gratuity) and includes a complimentary glass of champagne. Additional premium wine flights & pairings available upon request.



Reservations will open on December 3 via email and phone; menus will be released online closer to the holiday.

Can’t make the evening celebrations? Celebrate on New Year’s Day (Sunday, January 1) with brunch at The Lawn. The Inn will be serving a special spread from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for parties of up to seven guests.

Reservations for non-hotel guests will open on December 3via email and phone.

For more information on all events, please visit www.castlehillinn.com/dine/dining-specials