Angelique Kidjo at Newport Jazz Festival. Photo by Rick Farrell

Coming off the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival, it’s been quite the week for all of us – getting some rest in, getting back on schedule, and keeping up with the latest news.

The top story this week was about the Newport Jazz Festival and how Newport Festivals Foundation honored George Wein.

  1. 2022 Newport Jazz Festival: Shift in direction – Day 3 recap and photos
  2. What Sold: 20 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 25 – 29)
  3. Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
  4. Stoneacre Hospitality Group opens Chart House Inn
  5. 2022 Newport Jazz Festival – Day 2 recap and photos
  6. 2022 Newport Jazz Festival off to a great start – Day 1 recap and photos
  7. Now Hiring: 100 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
  8. Election 2022: Treasurer’s race: Diossa racks up endorsements, while Pryor has big fundraising quarter
  9. Newport Folk 2022: A lot more than just the headliners
  10. Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.