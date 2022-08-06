Subscribe to What’s Up Newp’s daily newsletter
Be the first to know about breaking news, articles, and updates.
Coming off the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival, it’s been quite the week for all of us – getting some rest in, getting back on schedule, and keeping up with the latest news.
The top story this week was about the Newport Jazz Festival and how Newport Festivals Foundation honored George Wein.
- 2022 Newport Jazz Festival: Shift in direction – Day 3 recap and photos
- What Sold: 20 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 25 – 29)
- Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
- Stoneacre Hospitality Group opens Chart House Inn
- 2022 Newport Jazz Festival – Day 2 recap and photos
- 2022 Newport Jazz Festival off to a great start – Day 1 recap and photos
- Now Hiring: 100 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
- Election 2022: Treasurer’s race: Diossa racks up endorsements, while Pryor has big fundraising quarter
- Newport Folk 2022: A lot more than just the headliners
- Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)