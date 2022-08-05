Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Current Job Opportunities
- 22 Bowen’s – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR **$25-$30/HOUR** @ 22 BOWEN’S
- 4M Building Solutions – Housekeeper (Janitorial)
- All Saints Steam Academy – Middle School Social Studies/Spanish Teacher
- Aquidneck Pizzeria – Delivery Driver
- Assemblers Group – Sub-Contractor Network Partner
- Asturian Group – Construction Project Superintendent/QC/SSHO
- Athleta – Brand Associate
- AVMAC – Secretary III – Newport, RI 02842 – Indeed.com
- Balfour Beatty Investments – Groundskeeper
- Banana Republic – Sales Associate – Women’s Apparel – Afternoon/Evenings-Banana Republic
- BankNewport – Financial Analyst
- Bar & Board – Hosts, food runners and bussers
- Bar Cino – HOST @ BAR ‘CINO
- BEECH – FOH Staff
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island – Donation Center Attendant – Middletown
- Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Kids Club House Childcare Director
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant/Line or Prep Cook
- Bright Ideas – Part-time Afternoon Teacher Assistant
- Castle Hill Inn – FOOD RUNNER @ CASTLE HILL INN
- Chef Holdings – Personal Chef
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- Ciqima Federal Services – EHR Cerner Training Specialist / Clinical Fun
- City of Newport – Canvassing Early Voting Clerk, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
- Coastal Home Cleaning – Professional Cleaner
- Conanicut Marina – Breakfast Server
- Credence Management Solutions – Patient Safety Specialist- Navy (Newport, RI)
- Creek Technologies Company – Logistician
- Crisis24 – Protector (Residential)
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate – Now Hiring
- CVS – Store Associate/Cashier
- DE Foods – KFC Team Member
- Domino’s Pizza – Pizza Maker All Shifts
- Dunkin’ – Crew Member
- East Ferry Deli – Counter Person/Server
- EBCAP – Family Services Manager NFCOZ (EBCAP1032)
- Essentials – Retail Sales Associate
- Fairstead Management – Assistant Community Manager
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
- Fitzpatrick Team Remax – Personal Assistant
- Foodlove Market – BARISTA @ FOODLOVE MARKET
- Gap – Sales Associate
- Gill North America – Assistant Store Manager
- Gold’s Wine & Spirits – Retail Sales Associate and Cashier
- Grand Islander – RNAC – MDS Coordinator
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Banquet Houseman
- Hart’s Roofing & Construction – Painter/Laborer
- Heatherwood Rehab – Maintenance Assistant
- IHOP – Bus Person
- Island Adventures – Shop Attendant
- Jersey Mike’s – Crew Member
- JFA Security – Security Officer 3rd Shift
- JoS.A.Bank – Seasonal Sales Associate
- Junket – Tour Guide
- La Vecina Taqueria – LINE COOK/PREP COOK *$17-$26/HOUR @ LA VECINA TAQUERIA
- Lafrance Hospitality – Front Desk Associate Holiday Inn Express
- Landings Real Estate Group – Accounts Payable/Office Administrator
- Langway Auto Group – Shuttle Driver
- Leidos – Hydrographer
- Lifespan – Environmental Svcs Aide
- NAPA Auto Parts – Commercial Parts Manager
- Navy Exchange – Cashier
- New York Yacht Club – Housekeeper
- Newport Art Museum- Museum Experience Associate
- Newport Lobster Shack – Live Seafood Market Staff
- Newport Mental Health – Employment Specialist – Healthy Transitions
- Newport Public Schools – Lunch/Recess Aide @ Pell Elementary, Long Term Substitute Teacher- Grade 1 @ Claiborne Pell Elementary School, Long Term Substitute Teacher- Kindergarten @ Claiborne Pell Elementary School
- OceanCliff 1 & 2 – Shuttle Driver
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Department Head
- Ocean State Transit – School Bus Driver
- Old Navy – Sales Associate
- Pasta Beach – Host/Server
- People’s Credit Union – Member Service Representative 2. Member Service Center Representative
- Performance Physical Therapy- Exercise Specialist
- Potter League for Animals – Business Manager
- Premium Retail Services – Walmart Retail Specialist
- Pro Line Sports – Outside Sales Representative
- Rite-Solutions – Information Systems Security Manager
- RWS Entertainment Group – RWS – Hersheypark – Fun Crew
- Saltzman’s Watches – Retail Sales Associate
- Salve Regina University – Student Engagement Administrative Assistant – Salve Regina University
- Samplers Inc – Adult Beverage Tasting
- Sandpipers Early Learning Center – Early Childhood Teacher/Teacher Assistants
- Schochet Associates – Maintenance Technician – West Broadway
- Sea Bags – Retail Sales Associate- Newport, RI
- SEACORP – Towed Array Training Specialist
- Smoke House – Server
- St. Clare Newport – Social Worker (part time)
- St. George’s School – Digital Communications Specialist
- Systems Resource Management – HR/Payroll Administration
- TANTARA Corporation – Construction Site Superintendent
- The Black Dog – Retail Sales Associate
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Valet
- The Home Depot – Cashier
- The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina – Hotel General Manager
- The Pell- Chef – The Pell Hotel, Middletown RI
- Town of Middletown – Variety of job opportunities
- Trinity Management – Leasing Manager
- Wyndham Destinations – Common Area Attendant
- Wyndham Newport Hotel – Pastry Chef/Baker
- X Corp Solutions – Curriculum Developer – Distinguished Legal Studies