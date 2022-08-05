help wanted sign on glass
Photo by Tim Mossholder on Pexels.com

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Current Job Opportunities

  1. 22 Bowen’s – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR **$25-$30/HOUR** @ 22 BOWEN’S
  2. 4M Building Solutions – Housekeeper (Janitorial)
  3. All Saints Steam Academy – Middle School Social Studies/Spanish Teacher
  4. Aquidneck Pizzeria – Delivery Driver
  5. Assemblers Group – Sub-Contractor Network Partner
  6. Asturian Group – Construction Project Superintendent/QC/SSHO
  7. Athleta – Brand Associate
  8. AVMAC – Secretary III – Newport, RI 02842 – Indeed.com
  9. Balfour Beatty Investments – Groundskeeper
  10. Banana Republic – Sales Associate – Women’s Apparel – Afternoon/Evenings-Banana Republic
  11. BankNewport – Financial Analyst
  12. Bar & Board – Hosts, food runners and bussers
  13. Bar Cino – HOST @ BAR ‘CINO 
  14. BEECH – FOH Staff 
  15. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island – Donation Center Attendant – Middletown
  16. Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Kids Club House Childcare Director
  17. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant/Line or Prep Cook
  18. Bright Ideas – Part-time Afternoon Teacher Assistant
  19. Castle Hill Inn – FOOD RUNNER @ CASTLE HILL INN 
  20. Chef Holdings – Personal Chef
  21. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  22. Ciqima Federal Services – EHR Cerner Training Specialist / Clinical Fun
  23. City of Newport – Canvassing Early Voting Clerk, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director –  Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
  24. Coastal Home Cleaning – Professional Cleaner
  25. Conanicut Marina – Breakfast Server
  26. Credence Management Solutions – Patient Safety Specialist- Navy (Newport, RI)
  27. Creek Technologies Company – Logistician
  28. Crisis24 – Protector (Residential)
  29. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate – Now Hiring
  30. CVS – Store Associate/Cashier
  31. DE Foods – KFC Team Member
  32. Domino’s Pizza – Pizza Maker All Shifts
  33. Dunkin’ – Crew Member
  34. East Ferry Deli – Counter Person/Server
  35. EBCAP – Family Services Manager NFCOZ (EBCAP1032)
  36. Essentials – Retail Sales Associate
  37. Fairstead Management – Assistant Community Manager
  38. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
  39. Fitzpatrick Team Remax – Personal Assistant
  40. Foodlove Market – BARISTA @ FOODLOVE MARKET 
  41. Gap – Sales Associate
  42. Gill North America – Assistant Store Manager
  43. Gold’s Wine & Spirits – Retail Sales Associate and Cashier
  44. Grand Islander – RNAC – MDS Coordinator
  45. Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Banquet Houseman
  46. Hart’s Roofing & Construction – Painter/Laborer
  47. Heatherwood Rehab – Maintenance Assistant
  48. IHOP – Bus Person
  49. Island Adventures – Shop Attendant
  50. Jersey Mike’s – Crew Member
  51. JFA Security – Security Officer 3rd Shift
  52. JoS.A.Bank – Seasonal Sales Associate
  53. Junket – Tour Guide
  54. La Vecina Taqueria – LINE COOK/PREP COOK *$17-$26/HOUR @ LA VECINA TAQUERIA 
  55. Lafrance Hospitality – Front Desk Associate Holiday Inn Express
  56. Landings Real Estate Group – Accounts Payable/Office Administrator
  57. Langway Auto Group – Shuttle Driver
  58. Leidos – Hydrographer
  59. Lifespan – Environmental Svcs Aide
  60. NAPA Auto Parts – Commercial Parts Manager
  61. Navy Exchange – Cashier
  62. New York Yacht Club – Housekeeper
  63. Newport Art Museum- Museum Experience Associate
  64. Newport Lobster Shack – Live Seafood Market Staff 
  65. Newport Mental Health – Employment Specialist – Healthy Transitions
  66. Newport Public Schools – Lunch/Recess Aide @ Pell Elementary, Long Term Substitute Teacher- Grade 1 @ Claiborne Pell Elementary School, Long Term Substitute Teacher- Kindergarten @ Claiborne Pell Elementary School
  67. OceanCliff 1 & 2 – Shuttle Driver
  68. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Department Head
  69. Ocean State Transit – School Bus Driver
  70. Old Navy – Sales Associate
  71. Pasta Beach – Host/Server
  72. People’s Credit Union – Member Service Representative 2. Member Service Center Representative
  73. Performance Physical Therapy- Exercise Specialist
  74. Potter League for Animals – Business Manager
  75. Premium Retail Services – Walmart Retail Specialist
  76. Pro Line Sports – Outside Sales Representative
  77. Rite-Solutions – Information Systems Security Manager
  78. RWS Entertainment Group – RWS – Hersheypark – Fun Crew
  79. Saltzman’s Watches – Retail Sales Associate
  80. Salve Regina University – Student Engagement Administrative Assistant – Salve Regina University
  81. Samplers Inc – Adult Beverage Tasting
  82. Sandpipers Early Learning Center – Early Childhood Teacher/Teacher Assistants
  83. Schochet Associates – Maintenance Technician – West Broadway
  84. Sea Bags – Retail Sales Associate- Newport, RI
  85. SEACORP – Towed Array Training Specialist
  86. Smoke House – Server
  87. St. Clare Newport – Social Worker (part time)
  88. St. George’s School – Digital Communications Specialist
  89. Systems Resource Management – HR/Payroll Administration
  90. TANTARA Corporation – Construction Site Superintendent
  91. The Black Dog – Retail Sales Associate
  92. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Valet
  93. The Home Depot – Cashier
  94. The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina – Hotel General Manager
  95. The Pell- Chef – The Pell Hotel, Middletown RI
  96. Town of Middletown – Variety of job opportunities
  97. Trinity Management – Leasing Manager
  98. Wyndham Destinations – Common Area Attendant
  99. Wyndham Newport Hotel – Pastry Chef/Baker
  100. X Corp Solutions – Curriculum Developer – Distinguished Legal Studies

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.