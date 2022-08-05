The latest listings on BizBuySellLoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.

Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business.

The names and locations are generally left out, but there are occasional exceptions.

Here are some that have been listed within the last thirty days;

Great opportunity to own a well-established liquor business – Newport | $375,000

“Great opportunity to own a well-established liquor store. The business offers a fine selection of wines, liquor, IPAs, seltzers and beer, cigarettes, and lottery.”

Established Restaurant Business For Sale – Warren | $199,000

“RESTAURANT BUSINESS, INCLUDING ALL EQUIPMENT, FIXTURES AND FURNITURE, IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE, ALONG WITH A LONG TERM LEASE FOR THE FACILITY.”

Edible Rhody: Local Food Magazine based in Rhode Island | $159,000

“Edible Rhody is a well-established quarterly print publication that celebrates local food, season by season, and tells the stories of the farmers, chefs, fishers and food artisans who work and live in Rhode Island. Founded in 2007, Edible Rhody is Rhode Island’s only publication dedicated to the food culture of the Ocean State.”

Early Childhood Facility For Sale – Cranston | $760,000

“Kid’s Kingdom was established in 1997 and is a DHS licensed early childhood facility that is located in Cranston, RI. It has a licensed capacity of eighty children and has continually been able to maintain a large enrollment while also maintaining a wait list for several of the programs offered. The classrooms include infants, toddlers, pre-school, pre-kindergarten and before and after school care.”

Established and Profitable Pizzeria. Opens Six days . Great Lease. – Pawtucket | $210,000

“Fantastic opportunity to walk in and make money from day one!!
Busy Profitable Pizzeria. A Rare Opportunity, Great Lease. Easy menu. “

Beautiful Waterfront Restaurant and Bar For sale | $2,495,000

“This is a totally unique and Rare Offering.
Super strong and attractive brick and stone building which has been totally updated to serve a wide market of regional customers in the multiple dining areas or outside at the waterfront bar. “

