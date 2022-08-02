Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

158 Narragansett Avenue #P sold for $915,000 on July 29. This 1,586 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $849,900.

397 Gibbs Avenue #B sold for $665,000 on July 29. This 901 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $699,900.

103 America sold for $1,000,000 on July 29. This 1,095 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,000,000.

79 Bedlow Avenue sold for $875,000 on July 29. This 2,122 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $949,900.

115 Houston Avenue sold for $1,200,000 on July 25. This 1,926 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,200,000.

24 Aborn Street sold for $829,000 on July 25. This 2,268 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $829,000.

Middletown

14 South Drive sold for $1,100,000 on July 29. This 2,854 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,000,000.

65 Carriage Trail sold for $715,000 on July 29. This 1,480 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $660,000.

304 Third Beach Road sold for $1,300,000 on July 29. This 2,030 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,400,000.

7 Laura Road sold for $612,500 on July 29. This 1,938 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $569,900.

Portsmouth

2040 East Main Road sold for $660,000 on July 29. This 2,806 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $649,000.

70 Hargraves Drive sold for $759,000 on July 29. This 3,294 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $759,000.

default

49 Sweet Farm Road sold for $660,000 on July 29. This 2,424 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $649,999.

Jamestown

3 Skysail Court sold for $1,100,000 on July 29. This 2,983 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $995,000.

82 Umiak Avenue sold for $1,300,000 on July 28. This 2,981 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,350,000.

Tiverton

53 Blue Jay Street sold for $235,000 on July 29. This 1,352 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $239,900.

15 Caribou Way sold for $440,000 on July 27. This 1,618 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $430,000.

94 N Christopher Avenue sold for $470,000 on July 28. This 1,686 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $419,900.

78 Kaufman Road sold for $380,000 on July 27. This 992 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $399,000.

110 Kenyon Road sold for $387,000 on July 25. This 1,840 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $374,900.

Little Compton

No transactions to report.

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in the Ocean State, Tyler is a Providence College graduate ('11) who proudly calls Newport home. A professional realtor by trade, he prides himself on building relationships and sharing his love for Rhode Island with others. He is an active member of the local community, a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved with a number of charitable causes. An avid traveler, you can find him exploring whenever possible. When he's not working, he enjoys golfing, boating, cooking, walking his dog Red and enjoying time with family and friends.

Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. He is an avid traveler, golfer and has a passion for cooking and entertaining. Tyler is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved in a number of community events and local charities. In his down time, you can find Tyler walking his two rescue dogs, Bella and Red or enjoying time with family and friends.