Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

158 Narragansett Avenue #P sold for $915,000 on July 29. This 1,586 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $849,900.

397 Gibbs Avenue #B sold for $665,000 on July 29. This 901 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $699,900.

103 America sold for $1,000,000 on July 29. This 1,095 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,000,000.

79 Bedlow Avenue sold for $875,000 on July 29. This 2,122 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $949,900.

115 Houston Avenue sold for $1,200,000 on July 25. This 1,926 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,200,000.

24 Aborn Street sold for $829,000 on July 25. This 2,268 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $829,000.

Middletown

14 South Drive sold for $1,100,000 on July 29. This 2,854 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,000,000.

65 Carriage Trail sold for $715,000 on July 29. This 1,480 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $660,000.

304 Third Beach Road sold for $1,300,000 on July 29. This 2,030 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,400,000.

7 Laura Road sold for $612,500 on July 29. This 1,938 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $569,900.

Portsmouth

2040 East Main Road sold for $660,000 on July 29. This 2,806 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $649,000.

70 Hargraves Drive sold for $759,000 on July 29. This 3,294 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $759,000.

49 Sweet Farm Road sold for $660,000 on July 29. This 2,424 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $649,999.

Jamestown

3 Skysail Court sold for $1,100,000 on July 29. This 2,983 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $995,000.

82 Umiak Avenue sold for $1,300,000 on July 28. This 2,981 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,350,000.

Tiverton

53 Blue Jay Street sold for $235,000 on July 29. This 1,352 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $239,900.

15 Caribou Way sold for $440,000 on July 27. This 1,618 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $430,000.

94 N Christopher Avenue sold for $470,000 on July 28. This 1,686 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $419,900.

78 Kaufman Road sold for $380,000 on July 27. This 992 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $399,000.

110 Kenyon Road sold for $387,000 on July 25. This 1,840 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $374,900.

Little Compton

No transactions to report.