With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022.

All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for a weekend of fun and delicious food. The festival is considered to be among the top in the nation and the weekend features live music, a car show, amusements on the midway, and camping. Complete details here.

All weekend: Head to Diamond Hill Park in northern Rhode Island this weekend for all kinds of fun at Cumberland Fest. The 31st annual event includes a giant midway, live music, and RI’s best food trucks. The festival benefits a variety of area youth activities including athletics, the performing arts, scouting, and more. Click here for the complete schedule.

Friday: The festivals may be over but world-class live music continues this weekend with Americana singer-songwriter Lisa Morales appearing at the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown. The Texas-based artist, hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the most multifaceted artists to watch,” brings her show to the outdoor venue at 7PM. Learn more about Morales in our profile here. Details on the show here.

Saturday: Make a splash! The 46th annual Save the Bay swim returns Saturday morning. Over 200 swimmers will take part in the annual event from the shore of the Naval War College in Newport, across the East Passage of Narragansett Bay, to Potter Cove in Jamestown. For more on how you can help, click here.

Saturday: Yoga with the Elephants … because why not? ” Get Soulful in the Serengeti at 7:30AM Saturday at the Roger Williams Park Zoo and take a yoga class with certified yoga instructor Tom McGunigal alongside the zoo’s beloved African elephants. The event is open to all fitness levels and includes a post-class informal Q&A with a trained animal educator, plus all-day zoo admission. Tickets and further details here.

Saturday: Ready to do the time warp again? Head to the Stadium Theater in Woonsocket Saturday night for the “Rocky Horror Picture Show – RKO Army 47th Annual Rocky Horror Convention.” Join RKO Army for an interactive presentation of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, one of the greatest cult classics of all time. Details here.