Stoneacre Hospitality Group, the hospitality group behind Stoneacre Brasserie and Stoneacre Garden, has officially expanded its suite of offerings with the grand opening of the completely remodeled Chart House Inn.

Nestled in the heart of the City by the Sea at 16 Clarke Street, the newly renovated inn is Stoneacre’s first venture into the hotel business.

The group says in a press release that the hotel draws inspiration from the grounds of Newport’s Stoneacre Estate and offers a glimpse at the city’s historic past.

photo credit: Colby Raposa

Originally built in 1880, the Chart House Inn offers seven guest rooms and suites, a dining room, and a spacious salon where guests can relax after a day spent out and about in Newport. The inn has been completely renovated and updated with modern amenities and decor, and is conveniently located in Newport’s historic district, nearby bustling restaurants, shops and museums for guests to explore.

One of the key differentiators of The Chart House Inn is each and every stay gives guests premier access to the full Stoneacre Hospitality experience. From preferred reservations at Stoneacre’s two nearby restaurants – Stoneacre Brasserie and Stoneacre Garden – or the ability to book a unique luxury Stoneacre Picnics experience, offered in many locations throughout Newport, guests of Chart House Inn can take advantage of Stoneacre’s suite of offerings all throughout their stay.

photo credit: Colby Raposa

“The Inn has been a passion project we have dreamt of for many years now, and we are thrilled to see it come to fruition this summer as we enter a new era with the opening of our first hotel,” said Nicole Canning, Director of Marketing and Guest Experiences for Stoneacre Hospitality in a statement. “Guests will get a glimpse of the beauty and history of our beloved home here in Newport with easy access to the city’s most iconic sites, with a truly unique add-on of having full access to our Stoneacre Hospitality offerings – from dining to destination experiences – to create an unforgettable stay for every traveler.”

The inn offers guests a daily breakfast, featuring a curated and always evolving seasonal menu, thoughtfully sourced from local farmers, butchers and fishermen. As restaurant owners first, Stoneacre Hospitality prides itself in offering a tasty selection of biscuits and brunch treats, their signature Parlor coffee and a fine selection of curated teas. Personalized concierge services are also on-site and can book preferred reservations at either Stoneacre Brasserie or Stoneacre Garden – both, just a short walk away!

photo credit: Colby Raposa

In addition to complimentary refreshments in each guest room and suite, the Chart House Inn offers guests a drink token, redeemable at either of its sister restaurants and will later begin to serve afternoon wine and a selection of Stoneacre’s signature treats daily from 5-6 p.m. within the Parlor. Those looking for some additional libations can order wine, beer and cocktails from the Brasserie or Garden directly to their guest rooms. Room service is also available through the innkeeper to bring Stoneacre’s signature menu items for in-room dining.

The Chart House Inn’s rooms and suites are all uniquely designed and named in honor of monumental women who charted their own courses in life and history, and herald from Rhode Island. Three luxury suites are found on the second floor, each offering large bedroom accommodations, private bathrooms and elegant sitting rooms. Earth tones fill the Mabel Norman Suite which pays homage to the vast natural expanse of the nearby Norman Bird Sanctuary; the former home of Mabel Norman Cerio, a nature loving local who donated her property to the community after passing in 1949. The Jane Pickens Suite offers rich textiles and old Hollywood appeal, reflecting not only the glamour and grandeur of the world class cinema it overlooks but also the famed starlet herself. And honoring “The Bravest Woman in America” is the Ida Lewis Suite, a woman who was famed for watching over Newport’s historic Lime Rock Lighthouse and saving countless sailors over the years. The room offers a glimpse at New England’s skyscapes and has nautical touches throughout to create a sea-filled escape.

The Inn’s third floor offers four rooms, with both private and shared bathroom options and can be booked individually or offered under a full buyout package for larger groups. Guest can stay together enjoying the comforts, privacy and independence of a house rental with the amenities and services of a hotel. The spacious, earth-toned Princess Red Wing Room is designed in honor of the Narragansett and Wampanoag leader and renowned peacekeeper and features a private bathroom as well as comfortable flex space for larger groups to congregate. The Lizzie Murphy Room is named after the self-titled “Queen of Baseball” and Warren native and shares a bathroom with the Mary Balch Room, named after famous Newport artist and philanthropist. The final room on this floor is the Catherine Williams Room, inspired by famed Rhode Island writer and poet who was a leader in the Dorr Rebellion and a Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Famer as of 2002.

The newly updated Chart House Inn is a continuation of the Stoneacre family, a synergy of good food, good drinks and good company. Each of Stoneacre Hospitality’s concepts is built around the same four core values: elevated yet humble hospitality, creativity, sustainability and community – all of which are reflected in the design, warmth and cozy atmosphere of the Inn.

For more information and to book reservations, please visit www.charthouseinn.com.