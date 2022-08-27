7 Old Ferry Road.

Here’s a look at what What’sUpNewp readers were reading this week, August 21 – 27.

  1. Bristol Ferry Lighthouse hits the market for $750,000
  2. Kenny Chesney to perform at Gillette Stadium on Friday and Saturday
  3. Jamestown woman claims $50,000 Powerball ticket
  4. Bova seeks to delay regionalization vote
  5. What’s Up Interview: Jim Weider of The Weight Band, playing Jane Pickens Thursday, August 25
  6. Gerry Goldstein: Tracking the bluebird of happiness 
  7. Election 2022: Candidates sprint to the primary election finish line with endorsements, accusations, and suggestions
  8. Adoptable Dog of the Week: Shiny
  9. What’s Up Interview: Samantha Fish, coming to Rhythm & Roots Festival Sunday September 4
  10. Concert Recap and Photos: The Weight Band carries the torch at Jane Pickens

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.