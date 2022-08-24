While other Middletown and Newport officials are touting the benefits of

regionalizing the communities’ schools, Newport Councilor Jamie Bova tonight will ask

the Newport City Council to postpone the November regionalization vote.

Bova, in her newsletter, said she would favor a regionalization plan that

combines school facilities, rather than the current proposal that keeps school facilities

separate.

“The consultants have not addressed the impact of separate facilities, and

there is no proposed plan to expand educational offerings when students are split

between buildings across two communities,” Bova said.

Bova has echoed the concerns of some critics that while regionalization will

produce millions of dollars in savings for both communities, there are no guarantees the

savings will be re-invested in the schools to improve programs.

Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano said that while she expects at least

some of the $46 million in savings Newport will realize through regionalization, this

council cannot speak for the council that will be elected in November.

Officials have also said that until regionalization is approved, it’s difficult to “map

out” specifics. At a recent community meeting, consultant David Sturtz was reported as

saying that the various models offer “opportunities that the districts were able to

leverage for gains academically, behaviorally, financially,

“They happened to different degrees in different circumstances, which should be

expected. Towns, kids and situations differ, but what was common throughout was

when benefits were made financially, academically and behaviorally, they were made

intentionally. The adults at the helm intentionally sought to improve the position of their

kids and of their district. They looked at the regionalization and took advantage of the

opportunities that presented themselves to benefit the kids. Nothing happened laissez

faire.”

Meanwhile, What’sUpNewp has been conducting a poll among newsletter

subscribers, and by this morning with some 216 responses, 71 percent said they favored regionalization.

Regionalization will result in a dramatic increase in state aid, with the

communities combined potentially receiving some $90 million in savings. Middletown is

coupling the regionalization proposal with a $235 million plan to build a new middle-high

school and combined elementary school.