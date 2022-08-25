The $50,000 winning Powerball ticket from the August 17 drawing has been claimed by a woman from Jamestown.

According to the Rhode Island Lottery, the woman, who has not been identified, said she saw Rhode Island Lottery’s Facebook post that a winning ticket was sold from Cumberland Farms in Jamestown, but she never thought it would be her! She plans to do some home renovations, according to the Rhode Island Lottery.

The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000. Had she purchased the Power Play® feature, the prize would have been multiplied by 2, the Power Play® number for that draw, to win $100,000.

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased at Cumberland Farms, 659 Reservoir Ave., Cranston, from the August 20 drawing remains unclaimed.

Saturday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $115 million.