Meet your new best friend, Shiny– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Shiny is a 1-year-old female Mixed Breed.

Shiny is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing between 20-59 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Shiny;

Shiny shines brighter than all the diamonds and stars in the sky. This girl is a shooting star in her own right and is hoping someone is wishing for her too. Do you have an adventurous family and would love for your best pal to join in on the fun? How about a running partner or a smart, playful pup who is always up for learning new tricks? Then Shiny is your girl! She loves everyone she meets – two legs or four (although she would prefer no kitties, please). Come meet your adventure buddy, Shiny, today at the Potter League’s Animal Care & Adoption Center located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI. To learn more or to complete an adoption profile visit www.potterleague.org or give us a call at 401-846-8276.

Shiny. Photo Credit: Potter League For Animals

If you’d like to meet Shiny, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet her!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.