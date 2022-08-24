Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that the Bristol Ferry Lighthouse is now on the market.

Built in 1855, the waterfront property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The home, located at 7 Old Ferry Road, is listed at $750,000 and presented by Kim Holland, Sales Associate, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

“This unique property, at the southern tip of Bristol, is located under the Mount Hope Bridge. Offering panoramic views of the East Passage and Narragansett Bay, vistas can be enjoyed from the fenced yard and up to the twenty-eight-foot-high tower lighthouse,” Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty says in a press release.

The architecturally significant Bristol Ferry Lighthouse station opened in 1855 and was retired in 1927. Now a private residence, the nearly 1,300-square-foot home features two bedrooms and one- and one-half bathrooms. The historic building was restored in 1990 and the interior has undergone renovation over the last 10 years. Many period details have been maintained and renewed.

“The preservation of the lighthouse tower makes this one of the most unique homes in Rhode Island,” says Kim Holland in a statement. “This home is a rare and unique property. Here at Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, we value the unique. We are proud to represent this exceptional home in an old historic port town.”