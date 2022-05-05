Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8.
Friday, May 6
Island reps., Innovate Newport, to host Aquidneck Island Earth Week wrap-up party
Things To Do
- 10 am – Storytime at Blithewold with Rogers Free Library: May 6
- 12 pm to 5 pm – MAE NYC Pop-Up Shop at Hotel Viking
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5 pm – Island reps., Innovate Newport, to host Aquidneck Island Earth Week wrap-up party at Innovate Newport
- 6 pm – Day After Cinco de Mayo Cruise Aboard the Coastal Queen
- 6 pm – TGIF Performances with The Portermen at Rough Point Museum
- 7:30 pm – IMC PRESENTS RESONANT VISIONS
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8:30 pm: Comedy Night at Rejects Brewing Co.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid w/ live music score by Jeff Rapsis at 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Radio Badlandfrom 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Saturday, May 7
Aquidneck Community Table finds a new home for Saturday Aquidneck Growers Market
Second Annual ‘MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits’ will take place on May 7
NPT HAUS diversifies Newport music scene with high-energy techno
“Taking the Reigns” on Homelessness Kentucky Derby Party to be held Saturday, May 7 at Wyndham Newport
Rogers High School alumni, students, and residents are invited to community day that will bid farewell to the current Rogers High School
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Embrace Home Loans in Middletown
- 9 am to 1:30 pm – Spring Fest at Mount Hope Farm
- 10 am – Gardening for Wellness at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 12 pm to 5 pm – MAE NYC Pop-Up Shop at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm – Colonial Graveyard Tours
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 4 pm – Linden Place Mansion to Celebrate “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” with its Kentucky Derby Party
- 4:30 pm – Woodford Reserve Derby Day Party at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:30 pm – IMC PRESENTS RESONANT VISIONS
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The New Nasty from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live acoustic at 4 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Parlor Newport – NPT Haus from 9 pm to 1 am
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Sunday, May 8
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm – Mother’s Day Specialty Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10:30 am – Mother’s Day Mimosa Cruise from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am to 2 pm – Mother’s Day Brunch at Hotel Viking
- 12 pm to 3 pm – Second Sundays at Prescott Farm
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 4 pm – Tales of Mother Goose is back at Keats Theatre!
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: David Howard & The High Rollers w/ Tom Ferraro from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm