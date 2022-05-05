Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8.

Friday, May 6

Island reps., Innovate Newport, to host Aquidneck Island Earth Week wrap-up party

  • Bar & Board:  Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid w/ live music score by Jeff Rapsis at 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  Radio Badlandfrom 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm

Saturday, May 7

Aquidneck Community Table finds a new home for Saturday Aquidneck Growers Market

Second Annual ‘MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits’ will take place on May 7

NPT HAUS diversifies Newport music scene with high-energy techno

“Taking the Reigns” on Homelessness Kentucky Derby Party to be held Saturday, May 7 at Wyndham Newport

Rogers High School alumni, students, and residents are invited to community day that will bid farewell to the current Rogers High School

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Buskers:  Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica:  Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The New Nasty from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe:  Chopville at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East:  Live acoustic at 4 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Parlor Newport – NPT Haus from 9 pm to 1 am
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef:  Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Sunday, May 8

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Irish American Club:  Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: David Howard & The High Rollers w/ Tom Ferraro from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

