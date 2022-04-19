planet earth
Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Aquidneck Island Earth Week organizers, Representatives Lauren H. Carson, Terri Cortvriend, Deborah Ruggiero and Michelle E. McGaw, along with Innovate Newport, are hosting an event to celebrate the completion of the third annual Aquidneck Island Earth Week.

The event is scheduled for May 6, from 5 pm to 7 pm at the office of Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway. It is free and open to all, but online registration is required. A registration link is available at aquidneckearthweek.com/events.

The party will be a chance for Aquidneck Islanders who care about the environment to socialize and celebrate the success of Aquidneck Island Earth Week, taking place April 16 through April 25, in conjunction with worldwide Earth Day festivities on April 22.

The celebration will feature food and beverages served compliments of Aquidneck Island Earth Week sponsors Greenvale Vineyards, The Power of Juice, Newport Craft Beer, Simple Merchant Coffee, and Foodlove Market.

  For more information about Aquidneck Island Earth Week, including the schedule of events, visit aquidneckearthweek.com.

What’sUpNewp is your independent source for what’s up in Newport, RI; Rhode Island; Martha’s Vineyard, MA; Nantucket, MA, Stowe, VT; and beyond. Send news tips, story ideas, corrections, and questions to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. Although not the founder or original owner, Belmore has been with What'sUpNewp since its early beginnings in 2012.

Belmore was born in Providence, Rhode Island; grew up and graduated high school in Coventry, Rhode Island; and lived in Newport, Rhode Island for more than ten years. He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He and his wife, Jen, as well as their two dogs (Aero and June), recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia. Belmore travels back and forth to Newport every couple of weeks to cover events, work on story ideas, to meet with What'sUpNewp's on-the-ground contributors, to visit friends, and to eat as much seafood as possible.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.