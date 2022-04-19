Aquidneck Island Earth Week organizers, Representatives Lauren H. Carson, Terri Cortvriend, Deborah Ruggiero and Michelle E. McGaw, along with Innovate Newport, are hosting an event to celebrate the completion of the third annual Aquidneck Island Earth Week.

The event is scheduled for May 6, from 5 pm to 7 pm at the office of Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway. It is free and open to all, but online registration is required. A registration link is available at aquidneckearthweek.com/events.

The party will be a chance for Aquidneck Islanders who care about the environment to socialize and celebrate the success of Aquidneck Island Earth Week, taking place April 16 through April 25, in conjunction with worldwide Earth Day festivities on April 22.

The celebration will feature food and beverages served compliments of Aquidneck Island Earth Week sponsors Greenvale Vineyards, The Power of Juice, Newport Craft Beer, Simple Merchant Coffee, and Foodlove Market.

For more information about Aquidneck Island Earth Week, including the schedule of events, visit aquidneckearthweek.com.