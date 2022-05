Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Newport

7 Bull Street | $1,485,000

Open House on Friday from 3 pm to 5 pm.

569 Spring Street #3 | $575,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

147 Renfrew Avenue | $1,395,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Middletown

203 N Fenner Ave #3 | $325,000

Open Hosue on Friday from 3 pm to 5 pm and on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

2 Bailey Brook Court | $649,900

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

174 Center Ave | $1,850,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

22 J H Dwyer Drive | $750,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Portsmouth

417 Middle Road | $595,000

Open House on Friday from 5 pm to 6:30 pm and on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

13 Oak Street | $389,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

84 Hedly Street | $899,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

300 Common Fence Blvd | $869,900

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

152 Riverside Street | $629,900

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Jamestown

8 Neptune Street | $789,000

Open Hosue on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

1235 North Main Road | $4,200,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Tiverton

192 Hilton Street | $399,900

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm.

110 Montgomery Street | $369,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

650 Crandall Road | $629,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

447 Stafford Road #E5 | $220,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

52 Grinnell Avenue | $375,000

Open House on Saturday from 9 am to 11 am.

Little Compton

47 South Shore Road | $995,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

380 Long Hwy | $799,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.