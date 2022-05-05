It’s a busy Spring weekend around Rhode Island – here are some ideas for things to do!

Friday: It’s Comedy Night Friday at Rejects Brewery in Middletown. This weekend features host Monica Carroll with guests Sam Ike, Tim Ciampa and Sam Buck. Don’t forget to check out Reject’s new Mexican Lager while you’re there. The show begins at 8PM, two beverage minimum. Click here for details.

All Weekend: Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, “a fantastical, evergreen tale about how quickly our world can turn upside down and how ingenuity, love, and art can set it right again” opens at the Gamm Theatre in Warwick. Don’t miss the Bard’s most popular comedy and be sure to look out for What’sUpNewp Theater Critic and well-known local actor and comedian Frank O’Donnell. Details here.

Saturday: Perhaps the greatest symphony ever composed will be performed Saturday night at The Vets in Providence. Don’t miss Beethoven’s 9th Symphony with the RI Philharmonic with guest Conductor Leonard Slatkin and the Providence Singers, led by Artistic Director Christine Noel. The program also includes Barber’s “Adagio for Strings” and Brahms “How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place.” Click here for further details.

Saturday and Sunday: Shen Yun’s award-winning show returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center this weekend. Hear stories from 5,000 years of Chinese culture told through the vivid athleticism and deep expressiveness of classical Chinese dance, one of the most demanding art forms in the world. A groundbreaking East-West orchestra captures the spirit of ancient China. Grand animated backdrops place the audience right inside the action. Click here for further details.

Saturday: Taking the Reigns on Homelessness is a Kentucky Derby Party fundraiser this Saturday at the Wyndham Newport at the Atlantic Resort in Middletown. Money raised will benefit the MAE Organization For The Homeless, which provides services for the unhoused throughout Rhode Island. The event, which includes raffles, a Derby hat and tie contest and more begins at 5PM. Complete details here.

Sunday: Happy Mother’s Day! Take Mom on a Mother’s Day Mimosa Tour on the Providence River. Get on board for an open-air, narrated tour along the Providence River, Riverwalk, Waterplace Park and the Providence Harbor. Details here.