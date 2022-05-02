Aerial view of Rogers High School. Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 License
On Saturday, May 7th from 9:00 am to 12 pm, alumni and area residents are encouraged to join with Newport Public Schools, the Newport School Building Committee, and local leaders to bid farewell to the “old” Rogers High School, a portion of which will be demolished this summer to make way for a brand new, state-of-the-art Rogers High facility.
According to a press release sent on behalf of Newport Public Schools, among those local leaders in attendance will be;
Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano
Newport City Council members
Newport Public Schools Superintendent Colleen Jermain
Rebecca Bolan, Co-Chair, Newport School Building Committee
Louisa Boatwright, Co-Chair, Newport School Building Committee
Rogers High School Principal Jared Vance
Rogers High School alumni, students, and community members
Parking and entrance to the building will be available via Wickham Road. Visitors are encouraged to wear Viking red and black, and to take a walk down memory lane.
