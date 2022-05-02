On Saturday, May 7th from 9:00 am to 12 pm, alumni and area residents are encouraged to join with Newport Public Schools, the Newport School Building Committee, and local leaders to bid farewell to the “old” Rogers High School, a portion of which will be demolished this summer to make way for a brand new, state-of-the-art Rogers High facility.

According to a press release sent on behalf of Newport Public Schools, among those local leaders in attendance will be;

Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano

Newport City Council members

Newport Public Schools Superintendent Colleen Jermain

Rebecca Bolan, Co-Chair, Newport School Building Committee

Louisa Boatwright, Co-Chair, Newport School Building Committee

Rogers High School Principal Jared Vance

Rogers High School alumni, students, and community members

Parking and entrance to the building will be available via Wickham Road. Visitors are encouraged to wear Viking red and black, and to take a walk down memory lane.