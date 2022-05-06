This week’s “Six Picks Music” features artists from blues to punk, house to rock. Check out some of the best local music this weekend below.

Friday: Marky Ramone, one of the original members of the seminal punk band The Ramones will be at the Greenwich Odeum presenting “My Life as a Ramone,” a multimedia event that includes vintage photos, video clips, and previously unheard stories behind the music. The talk will be followed by a screening of the film “Rock ‘N’ Roll High School.” Sounds like fun! Details here.

Friday: The Gilmour Project is an all-star band that pays tribute to Pink Floyd founding member David Gilmour. Friday, they’ll be featuring the classic album Dark Side of the Moon and more at The Strand in downtown Providence. Music begins at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Stones fans, check out the House Combo at Nick-n-Nees in Providence Friday night for an “All Stones” show beginning around 9PM. Nothing better than hearing the Rolling Stones in PVD’s best dive bar – a match made in heaven. ” I just can’t seem to drink you off my mind.” Details here.

Saturday: Newport Folk Festival alum Darlingside will return to the area for a long-awaited show at the Columbus Theatre in Providence. The Boston-based band is known for their elegant vocals and layered arrangements. Read our interview with the band from the 2018 Folk Festival here. Details here. UPDATE: Show is SOLD OUT.

Saturday: The best party in Newport Saturday night is happening at the Parlor Bar and Kitchen when NPT Haus takes center stage. NPT Haus is the creation of cousins and house music enthusiasts Katie Marie Benisch-Egan and Kelsey Morgan. The night will also feature Boston DJs Cakewalk and Kerry Quirk. Learn more about them in our story here and check out show details here.

Saturday: Bruce Mattson, a former member of the Greg Allman Band, brings his own band to Chan’s Woonsocket Saturday at 8PM. The Bruce Mattson Band offers a fresh take on the funky and soulful tradition of New Orleans R&B. The band included Bruce on piano and Hammond organ, Barry Fitzpatrick on guitar, Marty Ballou on bass and Barry Lit on drums. Details here.

