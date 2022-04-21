Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.
Friday, April 22
Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (April 22-24)
Providence Pizza Week serves up great pies and more April 17-30
‘Six Picks’ for School Vacation Week (April 18-22)
‘Ocean Navigator’ will stop in Newport on April 22
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7:30 pm – Rodolfo Leone presented by Newport Classical at Emmanuel Church
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Infinite Storm at 4:30 pm, The Batman at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Full Circle Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Jeff Rosen at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Out Cry from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
- Jamestown – Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 9:30 am
- Middletown – Middletown Personnel Board at 3 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Planning Board at 11 am
Saturday, April 23
Spring Recycling Day returning to Easton’s Beach on April 23
Butts Hill Fort to host spring cleanup on April 23, volunteers wanted
Record Store Day coming Saturday, April 23
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 8 am to 12:30 pm – Butts Hill Fort Spring Cleanup Call for Volunteers!
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 9:30 am – Salve Regina Field Hockey Alumni Game and Reunion
- 11 am – Earth Week Neighborhood Cleanup at Miantonomi Memorial Park
- 11 am – Common Burying Ground clean-up
- 11 am to 1 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces at The Clubhouse!
- 1 pm to 5 pm – Outdoor Sculpture Walk at DeBlois Gallery
- 2 pm – Essential Oils Lab at The Huddle
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 4 pm – Earth Week Extravaganza with Bill Harley at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 4 pm – Salve Regina Lacrosse Banquet at Ochre Court
- 6:30 pm – Stone Cold Gypsies Special Evening Cruise on the Coastal Queen, from Jamestown
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Infinite Storm at 1:30 pm, The Batman at 4 pm and 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live acoustic at 4 pm, Dee Jayne Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, April 24
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 8 am to 11 am – Driving Miss Daffodil Classic Car Parade
- 8 am – FREE Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 9 am – Yoga Brunch @ The Reef
- 10 am to 5 pm – Opening Day at Herreshoff Marine Museum, Free Admission
- 12 pm – Newport Out’s Earth Week Hike + Wine Tasting
- 1 pm – Tarot Readings and Make Your Own Dreamcatcher at The Huddle
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Sugar Ray Norcia & The Bluetones from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
Government
- Nothing scheduled.
What’sUpNewp is your independent source for what’s up in Newport, RI; Rhode Island; Martha’s Vineyard, MA; Nantucket, MA, Stowe, VT; and beyond. Send news tips, story ideas, corrections, and questions to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com