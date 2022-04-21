The Audrain Automobile Museum partners with Newport Daffodil Days to host the 8th Annual Audrain Automobile Museum’s “Driving Miss Daffodil” on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 8 am to 11 am. Photo via Newport Daffy Days.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.

Friday, April 22

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Infinite Storm at 4:30 pm, The Batman at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  The Full Circle Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Jeff Rosen at 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Out Cry from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

Saturday, April 23

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Buskers:  Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica:  Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Infinite Storm at 1:30 pm, The Batman at 4 pm and 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar:  Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe:  Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East:  Live acoustic at 4 pm, Dee Jayne Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
  • The Reef:  Brian Scott Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, April 24

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Irish American Club:  Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Sugar Ray Norcia & The Bluetones from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

