Friday: Newport Classical has a special program with 29-year-old Italian-born pianist Rodolfo Leone Friday at 7:30PM at Emmanuel Church in Newport. Leone was first-prize winner of the 2017 International Beethoven Piano Competition Vienna, and has been described as “a true sound philosopher” with “impeccable style” and “absolute technical control.” The solo piano program includes two pieces – Brahms Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op. 5 and Schumann’s Symphonic Etudes, Op. 13. Details here.

Saturday: Bring the kids to the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s “Earth Week Extravaganza” for an afternoon of celebration, storytelling, and science with Grammy Award-winning storyteller and musician Bill Harley. The festivities also include nature crafts and guided discovery hikes on the trails. Music begins at 4PM. Details here.

Saturday: The International Portuguese Music Awards (IPMA), recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry by international artists of Portuguese ancestry. This year, the televised award ceremony is being held in Providence at the Providence Performing Arts Center Saturday at 7PM. The awards show includes categories like “Rock Performance,” “Pop Performance,” “Traditional,” and “Song of the Year,” along with a special award for “New Talent” which includes a cash prize of $2000. Ticket information and further details here.

Saturday: Festival Ballet Providence comes to Westerly’s United Theatre for the first time Saturday night at 7PM with a program of contemporary and neoclassical dance. The performance will feature Blue Until June set to the iconic music of R&B icon Etta James, by world-renowned contemporary choreographer Trey McIntyre. Details here.

Saturday and Sunday: Comedian Vic DiBitetto is in town for a two-night stand at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich Friday and Saturday night at 8PM. DiBitetto has appeared on America’s Funniest People (ABC) where he was a $10,000 Grand Prize winner as well as Stand-Up Spotlight (VH1) and Last Laugh at Pips. He’s also acted in a pilot with Woody Allen and Danny Aiello and was featured in Kevin James’ movie Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2. Details here.

Saturday: Amenity Aid is a charitable organization that provides essential hygiene products to those in need throughout Rhode Island. Saturday night, they are holding their 6th Annual Benefit and Auction Spectacular. Emmy-winning TV host Meaghan Mooney James will serve as emcee for the event at Proclamation Brewery in Warwick. Details here.