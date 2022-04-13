Cruise ships are slowly returning to Newport.

Ocean Navigator, a 202-guest boutique coastal ship, will be making a stop in Newport on Friday, April 22, a spokesperson for American Queen Voyages told What’sUpNewp.

On Thursday, April 14, the Ocean Navigator will begin her first voyage in two years when she departs Savannah, Georgia on a 17-day itinerary that will take her up the Eastern Seaboard, calling on ports including Charleston, Norfolk, Baltimore, Newport, Nantucket, Provincetown, Boston, Portland, and more, disembarking in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Stopping in Newport on day 10 of the voyage, shore excursions include in The-City-By-The-Sea will include a “Newport Included Tour”, a Premium Shore Excursion – “The Gilded Age of Newport & Servant Life at The Elms”, and Oyster Farming on Potter Pond.

Pricing for the voyage from Savannah, Georgia to Halifax, Nova Scotia begins at $5,999.00 per person, according to the American Queen Voyages website.

While small cruise ships made stops at Fort Adams State Park last summer for clambakes and shore excursions, Newport has not seen a full return of the industry since before COVID-19. In 2020, more than 200,000 people were expected to visit Newport from more than 100 cruise ships.

As far as additional cruise ships stopping in Newport, we’ll have to wait and see. Discover Newport’s cruise ship schedule currently states “no schedules have been formed at this time, check back often for any updates”.