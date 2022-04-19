Good news pizza lovers – your time has come!
“Providence Pizza Weeks,” a new restaurant industry initiative, arrives this week running from April 17-30. During “Pizza Weeks,” you’ll find specials at restaurants all over the Providence area.
Dozens of restaurants are participating from small pizzerias to larger establishments. There’s a pizza for everyone on this list, including an “Italian Grinder” pizza at Chapel Grille in Cranston. What’s more Rhode Island than that?
So get out and enjoy a slice or a pie – here are a few suggestions to try.
Avenue N (Providence and Rumford) – Steak & Mushroom – Shaved Sirloin, Wild Mushrooms, Charred Peppadews, Provolone, Black Pepper Aioli, Scallion
Legal Sea Foods (Cranston) Crab & Pepperoni Pizza – Sliced peppered tenderloin, gorgonzola cheese, and caramelized cippolini onions
Sienna (East Greenwich) – Rustica Pizza – Grilled pizza shell oven baked with garlic & herb butter, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sage, balsamic cipollini onions, and hand-crushed plum tomatoes. Garnished with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and Trebbiano grape must.
The Capital Grille (Providence) – Grilled Pizzette – Soubise, peppadew peppers, parsley, mozzarella
The Thirsty Beaver (Cranston) – Gouda Vibes Only – Grilled pizza dough, house ranch, smoked Gouda cheese, mozzarella cheese, charred corn, jalapeños, bacon, scallions.
Click here for the complete list of participating restaurants.
