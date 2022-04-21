Don’t worry if you see long lines in odd places Saturday morning. You’ll be witnessing music fans lining up early for the annual event known as Record Store Day.

RSD returns Saturday, April 23rd at record stores across RI to the delight of serious vinyl collectors and everyday fans. The first Record Store Day took place 15 years ago and every April, more stores and more customers participate in the annual rite of Spring.

LP Records, or as the kids now refer to them, “vinyls,” continue to increase in sales, one of the more unexpected trends in the 21st century. Consumer interest in vinyl has even sparked a return of cassette tapes. (Get those led pencils out…)

Record Store Day features limited runs of vinyl releases from lesser-known indie musicians like St. Vincent to major artists like Taylor Swift. A few hundred album titles are typically released, scattered at record stores around the country.

There are no guarantees, your local store may not have the release you want, leading to a vibrant secondary market. But there’s always a surprise or two in the racks.

“In Your Ear” proprietor Chris Zingg, the “Dean” of Rhode Island vinyl, shared a little bit of what you can expect Saturday morning.

“We open at 10AM, we have a storewide sale, plus RSD exclusives. There will be free IYE (In Your Ear) slipmats to the first 50 customers, free refreshments, and music from DJ Just Enuff on the wheels of steel.”

Other stores including Newbury Comics, Olympic Records and Vinyl Guru in Newport will be participating in the festivities. VG owner Kyle Torney told us he expects to have about 30 RSD albums in stock in addition to his extensive regular inventory. “I’m excited, it should be a fun day and it always marks the beginning of Spring.”

Some highlights to look for this year include:

The Ramones – The Sire Albums (1981-1989). Six of the band’s classic Sire Records platters — “Pleasant Dreams,” “Subterranean Jungle,” “Too Tough to Die,” “Animal Boy,” “Halfway to Sanity” and Brain Drain” — have just been pressed on vinyl for reportedly the first time since their original release.

Grateful Dead – Wembley Empire Pool, London, England 4/8/72. The five-LP package documents the second night of Jerry Garcia and company’s Wembley stand, which kicked off the Dead’s legendary “Europe ’72” tour.

Patti Smith – Curated by Record Store Day. A new 2LP compilation of classic Patti Smith tracks from 1974 – 1996, chosen by the staff of record stores across the country. Includes “Gloria,” “Because The Night,” “Dancing Barefoot” and “People Have The Power.”

Chicago – Chicago at Carnegie Hall. Chicago performed eight epic shows over the week of April 5-10, 1971 at Carnegie Hall in NYC (including two shows on two of those days).

Charles Mingus – The Lost Album from Ronnie Scott’s. Charles Mingus: The three-LP set delivers a never-before-released live recording of the legendary jazz bassist performing with alto saxophonist Charles McPherson, tenor saxophonist Bobby Jones, trumpeter Jon Faddis, pianist John Foster and drummer Roy Brooks at Ronnie Scott’s jazz club in London in 1972.

Happy Shopping!