Friday: Rock legend Melissa Etheridge is playing the Twin River Events Center Friday night. The show will feature songs from One Way Out, released in 2021, a 9 track collection of songs Etheridge wrote in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s that were never officially released. Hear those tunes and classics like “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.” Details here.

Saturday: Formed over 50 years ago, Hot Tuna, comprised of guitar guru Jorma Kaukonen and one of rock’s greatest bassists Jack Casaday, was originally an offshoot of Jefferson Airplane. They’re still bringing the San Francisco sound, performing regularly in acoustic and electric capacities. Don’t miss their acoustic show Saturday night at the Narrows Center in Fall River. Details here.

Saturday: Singer-songwriter Kat Wright and her trio will appear at the Knickerbocker in Westerly Saturday night. Wright’s voice has been described as “both sultry and dynamic, delicate yet powerful; gritty but highly emotive and nuanced, a young Bonnie Raitt meets Amy Winehouse.” Sounds good to me! Details here.

Saturday: A pair of the region’s best bands play Askew in Providence Saturday night for the venue’s 4th anniversary show. Both The Low Cards and The Silks blend rock, blues, Americana, and country for an intense sound that always rocks. Local favorites! Details here.

Saturday: A rock show awaits at Pumphouse MusicWorks in Wakefield when six bands perform for RI music writer Rob Duguay’s annual “Birthday Bash.” Bands include Jabbawaukee, Northeast Traffic, Sun Bears, Beauquet, The Naticks, and People Eating Plastic. Music starts around 5PM. Details here.

Saturday: Breaking Benjamin is one of the biggest rock bands in the 21st century. Since their 2002 debut album Saturate, they’ve compiled twelve #1 hits, several multi-platinum albums, and 8.5 billion combined streams. You can see them live at Mohegan Sun Saturday night at 7PM. Openers include Seether, Starset & Lacey Sturm. Details here.