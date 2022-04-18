April vacation week is upon us, and we’ve got some great ideas on how to get the kids off TikTok. Here are a few suggestions for outdoor fun and more for the week ahead.

All Week: The Museum of Natural History at Roger Williams Park is always a great destination, but this vacation week, some special events make it even more fun! The Mission to Space programming will celebrate NASA’s 2024 planned return to the moon, with daily workshops and activities. Click here for complete details.

Wednesday – Sunday: Speaking of Roger Williams Park, head to the zoo evenings this week for the Asian Lantern Spectacular. The fun begins nightly at 6PM with over 50 glowing handcrafted lantern displays, a kids interactive lantern area, artisanal keepsakes, and more. Details here.

Thursday: The little ones will have the time of their life at Peppa Pig Live: Peppa’s Pig Adventure Thursday, April 21 at The Vets in Providence at 6PM. The animated British series has been a huge hit for years – you won’t be disappointed! Complete details here.

All Week: Adventureland Family Fun Park in Narragansett opens for the season this week. The outdoor destination features fun attractions for the kids and the young at heart including bumper boats, mini-golf, go-carts, and the carousel. They are open 11-5 all week – Click here for details.

All Week: BIOMES Marine Biology Center in North Kingston offers hands-on activities for kids and families to explore the marine animals of Narragansett Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. They are open daily from 12-5. Complete details here.

All Week: Take a hike … an early Spring day is a great time to check out some of the RI’s many hiking trails. Our favorites include Beavertail State Park in Jamestown, Goddard State Park in Warwick, and the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown. Check this site for more great ideas.