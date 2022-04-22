Audrain Automobile Museum will kick off its Cars & Coffee season at Fort Adams State Park on Sunday, April 24 from 8 am to 11 am.

Audrain wrote on social media on Friday that they are expecting more than 300 cars at the event, as well as coffee and snacks from local food trucks.

The event is free to attend.

This edition of Cars & Coffee coincides with Newport Daffodil Days’ “Driving Miss. Daffodil“, which is also scheduled to take place on Sunday from 8 am to 11 am.

The Audrain Automobile Museum partners with Newport Daffodil Days to host the 8th Annual Audrain Automobile Museum’s “Driving Miss Daffodil”, according to Newport Daffodil Days. This is an opportunity to celebrate the 1,200,000 daffodils planted throughout Newport. Vehicles, starting at Easton’s Beach, will cruise throughout the City of Newport, Ocean Drive, and end at Fort Adams. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles (and themselves!) in their best daffodil-themed attire with awards to the best “daffy dressed.” Read more about this portion of the event and how you can participate.

On Sunday, May 8 Cars & Coffee will take place at Park Place in Portsmouth from 8 am to 10 am and on Sunday, May 22 the event will take place at the Aquidneck Club from 8 am to 10 am. For their full schedule of events, click here.