This Saturday, April 23, the Norman Bird Sanctuary will host an in-person launch day in celebration of their 2022 Spring Appeal.

A seasonal giving campaign that runs through June 30, the Spring Appeal invites community members to support the non-profit organization’s conservation and environmental education mission.

Norman Bird Sanctuary offers year-round educational programming for children and adults, restores critical wildlife habitat, and protects more than 300 acres of land that make up the largest contiguous open space on Aquidneck Island. Donations to the Spring Appeal will support critical upcoming initiatives, including teaching garden expansion and trail restoration.

“The natural and cultural resources in our care are more important than ever,” said Kaity Ryan, Executive Director of Norman Bird Sanctuary. “We have exciting priorities planned for this summer that will advance the organization and we are grateful to the community for its support and generosity in helping to address those needs.”

Celebrating the launch of this giving campaign, the April 23rd in-person launch day invites guests to the Norman Bird Sanctuary Welcome Center from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., for the opportunity to learn more about their fundraising goals, participate in fun games for a chance to win prizes, and meet fellow members of the community.

Donations to the Norman Bird Sanctuary can be made on the Norman Bird Sanctuary website via https://www.NormanBirdSanctuary.org/spring-appeal or by mail via 583 Third Beach Road Middletown, Rhode Island 02842.

About Norman Bird Sanctuary

For over seventy years, the Norman Bird Sanctuary has served as a wildlife refuge and environmental education center. Norman Bird Sanctuary’s seven miles of hiking trails and 300 acres of scenic landscape are open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.