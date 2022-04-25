Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, April 25 – May 1, 2022.
Monday, April 25
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 10 am – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5:30 pm – Fix-A-Flat Clinic
Entertainment
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Government
- Jamestown – Jamestown Town Council at 3 pm
- Middletown – Middletown Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
- Newport – Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth Town Council at 5:45 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Personnel Board at 5 pm, Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
Tuesday, April 26
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 1 pm – Story and Stroll at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 1 pm – Go Daffy at Green Animals Topiary Garden
Entertainment
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Infinite Storm at 4:30 pm, The Batman at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm
Government
- Discover Newport – Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 12 pm
- Jamestown – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Little Compton – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee at 4:30 pm, Little Compton Budget Committee at 7 pm
- Middletown – Middletown Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm, Middletown Affordable Housing Committee at 6 pm, Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Newport – Newport Charter Review Commission at 4 pm, Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Newport City Council at 5:30 pm, Newport Tree Commission at 6 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Town Farm Renovation Committee at 6 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
Wednesday, April 27
- Here’s what’s on the agenda for Newport City Council’s meeting on April 27
- What’s Up Interview: Rickie McKinnie of The Blind Boys of Alabama, playing RI April 27
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 6 pm – Independent Bookstore Week at Curiosity & Co.!
- 7:30 pm – From Bamako to Birmingham – Amadou & Mariam and Blind Boys of Alabama at The Vets
Entertainment
Entertainment
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: CODA at 4:30 pm, Terminator 2: Judgement Day at 7:30 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
Government
- Little Compton – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee at 2 pm, Little Compton Conservation Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown – Middletown Outreach Sub-Committee at 5:30 pm
- Newport – Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6 pm
Thursday, April 28
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 2 pm – The Gardens at Blithewold: Flower Walks – April 28
- 6 pm – The Cocktail Club: Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm – British Night: On Either Side of the English Channel at Audrain Automobile Museum
Entertainment
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Infinite Storm at 4:30 pm, CODA at 7:30 pm
Government
- Middletown – Middletown Tree Commission at 4 pm, Middletown School Building Committee at 5:30 pm
- Newport – Newport Tax Relief Ad Hoc Committee at 4 pm, Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm, Portsmouth West Side Development Advisory Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Friday, April 29
- Newport Classical to donate proceeds from its Cliburn-Bound Piano Marathon Weekend to WHO’s Emergency Appeal for Ukraine
- Jamestown Arts Center to host a film screening of ‘To Which We Belong’
- 10,000 Maniacs coming to the JPT Film & Event Center
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 12 pm – Men’s Rugby Alumni Reunion 2022 at Fort Adams
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 4 pm – Bob Staake Storytime and Book Signing at Charter Books
- 6:30 pm – Duckhorn Wine Dinner at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm – To Which We Belong at Jamestown Arts Center
- 7:30 pm – Festival Ballet Providence presents “Blue Until June” at Woodman Family Community Performing Arts Center at Moses Brown School
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: 10,000 Maniacs at The JPT
Entertainment
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: 10,000 Maniacs at 8 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal McCarthy Problem from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
- Tiverton – Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 4 pm
Saturday, April 30
- Families invited to meet elementary and Pre-K teachers at Sea Rose Montessori School Pre-K and Elementary School Open House
- Newport Beer Festival headed to Fort Adams Saturday, April 30
- Preservation Society will offer Newport County residents free admission to its open properties during Newport County Days
- Rail Explorers opens for the 2022 season on April 30
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 9 am to 12:30 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 11:30 am – Newport Foodies Stroll
- 1 pm – Colonial Graveyard Tours
- 2 pm & 7:30 pm – Festival Ballet Providence presents “Blue Until June”
- 2 pm to 5:30 pm – Newport Beer Festival at Fort Adams State Park
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm – Salve Regina Baseball 1st Annual “First Pitch” Dinner
- 6:30 pm – Coastal Queen and The Narrow River Band Cruise
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Infinite Storm at 2 pm, Everything Everywhere All At Once at 4:40 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin’ Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live acoustic at 4 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Sunday, May 1
- Preservation Society will offer Newport County residents free admission to its open properties during Newport County Days
- Aquidneck Island National Police Parade returning on May 1
- Henry Winkler will deliver New England Tech’s commencement address in Providence on May 1
Things To Do
- 10 am – Touro Synagogue: Step inside America’s oldest synagogue once again
- 11:30 am – Newport Foodies Stroll
- 11:50 am – Aquidneck Island National Police Parade
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruise
- 1 pm to 4 pm – Stoneacre Dog Show at Stoneacre Garden
- 4 pm – Comedy Night at Wyndham Newport at the Atlantic Resort
Entertainment
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Night Shakers from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm