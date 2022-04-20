Newport City Council will return to City Hall on Wednesday, April 27 at 6:30 pm for their next Regular Council Meeting.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR A REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

APRIL 27, 2022

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

CITIZENS' FORUM: The Citizens' Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes.

1. PUBLIC HEARING- Proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance

a. Recommendation from the Planning Board;

b. Amending Section 17.08 entitled “Definitions”(First Reading);

c. Amending Section 17.65 entitled, “Innovation Hub” (First Reading);

d. Amending Section 17.66 entitled, “Innovation Hub Floating Overlay Zone” (First Reading)

2. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES ( #31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Special Events:

1. Church Community Housing Corporation, d/b/a A Gathering for Ukraine, Washington Square and the Colony House; May 15, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

2. Bike Newport, d/b/a Bike to Work Day, City Hall front lawn; May 20, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

3. Bike Newport, d/b/a Elliot’s Ride for Everyone, beginning and ending at Rogers High School (route attached); May 21, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

4. Clagett Sailing, d/b/a “Come Float Our Boats” Party: Auction/Fundraiser, Ida Lewis Yacht Club; May 21, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

5. Elmwall Associates, LLC, d/b/a Summer Concert Series, Shops at Long Wharf, various dates beginning May 28, 2022 through October 8, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (list attached)

6. Bike Newport, d/b/a Bike Barn Opening, 20 Sunset Blvd.; June 4, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

7. Belmont Chapel Foundation, d/b/a Belmont Chapel Foundation Race Day, Island Cemetery; June 11, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

8. Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, d/b/a Newport Bermuda Race Crew Party, Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, 1 Washington St.; June 15, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

9. Trinity Episcopal Church, d/b/a Strawberry Festival, Trinity Church; June 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

10. Clean Ocean Access, d/b/a Paddle for Access, Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard/Newport Harbor; August 20, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (Rain date- August 21, 2022)

11. Special Event License, Salve Regina University, d/b/a Salve Regina University Car Parade, May 7, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.- Continued from April 13, 2022- cancelled

b. Holiday Selling License, New, Debra Condin, d/b/a The Refill, 42 Spring St. #5

c. Holiday Selling License, New, Willas LLC, d/b/a Willas, 429 Thames St.

d. Bicycle Agency Rental, Renewal, Newport Outfitters, Inc., d/b/a Ten Speed Spokes, 18 Elm St.

e. Second-hand License Renewal, Newport Outfitters, Inc., d/b/a Ten Speed Spokes, 18 Elm St.

f. Holiday Selling License, Renewals, (list attached)

g. Communication from the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, re: City’s bike paths and walkways (Receive)

h. Communication from the Planning Board, re: Planning Board Review and Comment- Capital Improvement Program, FY 2023- FY2027 (Receive)

i. Communication from Christopher L. Shaw, re: Resignation from the Energy and Environment Commission (Receive with regret)

j. Communication from Thomas Shelvin, Communications Officer, re: Newport Language Access Plan (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Special Event License, Lucy’s Hearth, d/b/a Pickleball Fundraiser Tournament, Rogers High School Tennis Courts; June 25, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to noon (rain date June 26, 2022)

-Request to waive park use fees

4. Special Event License, Bruce Spitzer, d/b/a Classic Car Parade, Streets of Newport/two phases/route attached; July 16, 2022 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

5. Mobile Food Establishment Truck, (MFET- 2 available), New, Sunset Beach Aquaculture, LLC (Joseph Pinheiro), d/b/a Sunset Beach Aquaculture, 161 Beacon Ave., Jamestown, RI

6. Sidewalk Café License, Renewals:

a. 22 Washington Sq. Inc., d/b/a Bar Cino, 22-24 Washington Sq.

b. Stone Soup, LLC, d/b/a Caleb and Broad, 162 Broadway

c. Fitzsimoes, LLC, d/b/a Corner Café, 110 Broadway

d. Fastnet, Inc., d/b/a Fastnet, The, 1-3 Broadway

e. Carpe Noctem, LLC, d/b/a Fifth Element, The, 107-111 Broadway

f. Monkey Business, LLC, d/b/a Hungry Monkey, The, 124 Broadway

g. Leos Market, LLC, d/b/a Leos Market, 162 Broadway

h. Leinster, Inc. d/b/a Malt, 150-154 Broadway

i. Nick’s Fine Foods, Inc., d/b/a Nikolas Pizza, 38 Memorial Blvd. West

j. Howley Bread, d/b/a Panera Bread, Long Wharf Mall

k. Parlor, LLC, d/b/a Parlor Bar & Kitchen, 200 Broadway

l. MBK, LLC, d/b/a Pour Judgement, 32 Broadway

m. Restaurant Bouchard, Inc., d/b/a Restaurant Bouchard & Revolving Door, 505-509 Thames St.

n. BKA Industries, Inc., d/b/a Scales & Shells, 527 Thames St.

o. Scratch, LLC, d/b/a Scratch, 88 Broadway

p. Kale Stems, LLC, d/b/a Stoneacre, 28-30 Washington Sq.

q. Broadway Tavern, LTD, Tavern on Broadway, 16-18 Broadway

7. Victualing License, New, Newport Ice Cream Shoppes, LLC, d/b/a Serendipity Sundaes, 225 Goddard Row

8. Victualing License, New, Coastal Cones, LLC, Ben and Jerry’s, 33 Bannisters Wharf

9. Victualing License, New, Coastal Cones, LLC, d/b/a Ben and Jerry’s, 359 Thames St.

10. Entertainment License, Expansion, Class A (indoors), L & B Associates, LLC, d/b/a Stoneacre Garden, 151 Swinburne Row Sunday through Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. (Current restriction- Subject to garage doors to be closed during entertainment) (Hearing)

11. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS (NOTE: Vacancies currently or soon will exist on the following Boards and Commissions: Beach Commission, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, Henderson Home, Historic District Commission, Energy and Environment Commission)

Appointments:

Canvassing Authority– Maxine Shavers (6 year term expires 3/1/2028)

RESOLUTIONS

12. Requesting regulations for Storer Park to prohibit certain activities- K. Leonard, J. Napolitano

ORDINANCES

13. Amending Chapter, 2.56 entitled, Boards and Commissions, to amend Section 2.56.010 entitled “General Provisions” (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

14. Action Item #6069/22 – RE: Award of Contract – 22-027 – New 20 ft. Side Access Dry Storage Containers (w/accompanying resolution)

15. Action Item #6070/22 – RE: Award of Contract – Seagrave Model TT06CT Marauder 100 ft 250 bl Tractor Drawn Aerial Truck – HGAC Cooperative Purchasing Agreement (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor Licenses, Clean Ocean Access, d/b/a Paddle For Access, Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, 1 Washington St.; August 20, 2022 (Rain Date- August 21, 2022)

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

