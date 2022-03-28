Dr. Palter in front of the Saildrone vehicles at Newport Shipyard; credit: Alex DiCiccio, URI

Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) has announced the speaker for the  2022 Donner Climate Lecture, a free event to be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 5:30 pm. Dr. Jaime Palter, associate professor at URI’s Graduate School of Oceanography, will present a talk titled, “The  Ocean and Climate in a Rapidly Changing World,” via Zoom.  

Dr. Palter will examine current and projected changes to the world’s oceans, and discuss possible ways to improve our collective future in the face of these changes. She has taught and conducted oceanographic research in Spain, Montreal, and Princeton University, as well as at URI. Dr. Palter studies the ways in which ocean circulation influences climate and biogeochemistry, with a focus on the  North Atlantic and Gulf Stream regions. 

The 2022 Donner Climate Lecture is one of many Aquidneck Island Earth Week‘s list of events and activities planned for April 16-25. Registration details are on the ALT website .

