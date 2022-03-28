Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) has announced the speaker for the 2022 Donner Climate Lecture, a free event to be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 5:30 pm. Dr. Jaime Palter, associate professor at URI’s Graduate School of Oceanography, will present a talk titled, “The Ocean and Climate in a Rapidly Changing World,” via Zoom.

Dr. Palter will examine current and projected changes to the world’s oceans, and discuss possible ways to improve our collective future in the face of these changes. She has taught and conducted oceanographic research in Spain, Montreal, and Princeton University, as well as at URI. Dr. Palter studies the ways in which ocean circulation influences climate and biogeochemistry, with a focus on the North Atlantic and Gulf Stream regions.

The 2022 Donner Climate Lecture is one of many Aquidneck Island Earth Week‘s list of events and activities planned for April 16-25. Registration details are on the ALT website .