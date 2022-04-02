Catch up on all of the most popular stories that appeared on What’sUpNewp this week, March 27 – April 2, 2022.
10 – Merger talks on again? We’ll ask when Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins us Wednesday for her monthly videocast
9 – Newport Restaurant Week returns, here’s a list of the 50+ restaurants participating
8 – Election 2022: FBI investigation, candidate arrested in Ohio, end of financial reporting period nears, inside polls (?)
7 – Home Of The Week: 111 Harrison Avenue, Unit MH8 is your opportunity to call Bonniecrest home
6 – Mykono Pub opens in Middletown
5 – Where to find the best sushi in Newport
4 – Providence Performing Arts Center Announces 2022/2023 Broadway Season
3 – Concert Recap and Photos: Mercury Rev and Brian Jonestown Massacre at the Columbus Theatre
2 – Theater Review: ‘Oklahoma!’ fails to impress at PPAC
1 – What Sold: 13 Newport County real estate sales, transactions ( March 21 – 25)