Newport Restaurant Week returns today (April 1) through April 10 for its Spring edition.

For 10 days, restaurants across Newport and Bristol Counties will be offering an assortment of crave-worthy discounts and deals for you to choose from. Think BOGO deals, prix-fixe offerings, gift cards promotions, and more.

Click here to view all Newport Restaurant Week deals and here for more info on Discover Newport’s blog.

According to Discover Newport’s Newport Restaurant Week website, participating restaurants include;

15 Point Road Restaurant

22 Bowen’s Wine Bar & Grille

Bar & Board

Bar ‘Cino

Blue Anchor Grill

Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant

Boat House

Bouchard Restaurant

Buskers Irish Pub & Restaurant

Caleb & Broad

Clarke Cooke House

Diego’s

Diego’s Barrio Cantina

Fifth Element

Gas Lamp Grille

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille

Johnny’s Restaurant & Patio Bar

Jo’s American Bistro

Kaffeology Cafe

La Forge Casino Restaurant

Le Central

Lucia’s Italian Restaurant

Malt Restaurant & Bar

Mamma Luisa Restaurant

Midtown Oyster Bar

Newport Vineyards

Nomi Park

One Bellevue Restaurant at the Hotel Viking

Perro Salado

Plant City X

Pour Judgement

Rivers & Rhodes

Sardella’s Italian Restaurant

Scales & Shells Restaurant & Raw Bar

Stoneacre Brasserie

Stoneacre Garden

Taproot Brewing Co.

The Black Pearl

The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn

The Dining Room at The Vanderbilt

The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar

The Red Parrot Restaurant

The Reef Restaurant

The Safari Room at OceanCliff

The White Horse Tavern

Tickets Bar & Grille

Tremblay’s Bar & Grill

TSK at The Revolving Door

Vieste Simply Italian

Wally’s Wieners

Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar

Yagi Noodles

Zelda’s

A full list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found here