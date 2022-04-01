Newport Restaurant Week returns today (April 1) through April 10 for its Spring edition.
For 10 days, restaurants across Newport and Bristol Counties will be offering an assortment of crave-worthy discounts and deals for you to choose from. Think BOGO deals, prix-fixe offerings, gift cards promotions, and more.
Click here to view all Newport Restaurant Week deals and here for more info on Discover Newport’s blog.
According to Discover Newport’s Newport Restaurant Week website, participating restaurants include;
- 15 Point Road Restaurant
- 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar & Grille
- Bar & Board
- Bar ‘Cino
- Blue Anchor Grill
- Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant
- Boat House
- Bouchard Restaurant
- Buskers Irish Pub & Restaurant
- Caleb & Broad
- Clarke Cooke House
- Diego’s
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina
- Fifth Element
- Gas Lamp Grille
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille
- Johnny’s Restaurant & Patio Bar
- Jo’s American Bistro
- Kaffeology Cafe
- La Forge Casino Restaurant
- Le Central
- Lucia’s Italian Restaurant
- Malt Restaurant & Bar
- Mamma Luisa Restaurant
- Midtown Oyster Bar
- Newport Vineyards
- Nomi Park
- One Bellevue Restaurant at the Hotel Viking
- Perro Salado
- Plant City X
- Pour Judgement
- Rivers & Rhodes
- Sardella’s Italian Restaurant
- Scales & Shells Restaurant & Raw Bar
- Stoneacre Brasserie
- Stoneacre Garden
- Taproot Brewing Co.
- The Black Pearl
- The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn
- The Dining Room at The Vanderbilt
- The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar
- The Red Parrot Restaurant
- The Reef Restaurant
- The Safari Room at OceanCliff
- The White Horse Tavern
- Tickets Bar & Grille
- Tremblay’s Bar & Grill
- TSK at The Revolving Door
- Vieste Simply Italian
- Wally’s Wieners
- Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar
- Yagi Noodles
- Zelda’s
A full list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found here