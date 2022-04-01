In recent years, Newport’s sushi scene has changed immensely. Sushi used to be a harder-to-find food category in the area, but thanks to new restaurant openings and lots of new culinary talent, local menus have adapted to capture the demand for this popular food. While there are plenty of new sushi options to try on the island, traditional go-to’s like Clarke Cooke House Summer Sushi menu remain tried and true. Here’s our list of the best sushi to try in Newport.

In the past year, the husband and wife team behind Mori have moved the restaurant from a tucked-away location in Goddard Row into a much larger and more visible space at Bellevue Gardens that can accommodate large parties. The location has changed, but their high-quality sushi is still the same: the best year-round sushi and sashimi in Newport bar-none. Try the Bellevue Roll – white tuna, cucumber, jalapeno pepper, and masago topped with spicy yellowtail, green onion, and spicy mayo. Great for dining in or taking out.

Summer Sushi from Clarke Cooke House

Clarke Cooke House may be famous for its iconic dessert, the Snowball in Hell, and its legendary espresso martinis, but when summer arrives, the hype about their special Summer Sushi menu is real. It makes our list of 50 Must-Eats in Newport. Follow them on Instagram and stay tuned to find out when Summer Sushi returns for the 2022 season. From time to time, they’re also known to offer a surprise Winter Sushi menu as well.

Newport Tokyo House is a hibachi grill across from Equality Park that also offers a good selection of sushi. Try the Newport Roll – salmon, avocado, and crunch topped with sliced mango and tobiko. In addition to dining in, Newport Tokyo House also offers take-out and delivery. Order here.

Located on Broadway, Umi is a newer sushi restaurant with affordable prices that’s great for take-out. One of their best deals is the Love Bowl for Two combination special which includes 10 pieces of nigiri sushi, 8 pieces of rainbow maki, 6 pieces of spicy tuna maki, 16 pieces of selected sashimi and one California roll. Order here for pick-up or delivery.

Boasting one of Newport’s best raw bars, it’s not surprising that Midtown Oyster Bar serves up some of the best sushi and sashimi in town. Keep an eye out for sushi specials like this mouth-watering Dragon Roll.

One of the newest sushi offerings in Newport comes from Stoneacre Garden, which opened in 2020. Rock & Roll Thursdays which feature live music plus sushi specials have proven to be a big hit with locals. Check out Stoneacre Garden’s special sushi menu here and give the Spicy Lobster Roll topped with avocado and togarashi a try.

In Middletown, Mizu Japanese Steakhouse offers some delicious options from their sushi bar whether you’re coming in for dinner or grabbing lunch to-go. Order sushi and sashimi a la carte or choose from 24 Chef Special Rolls. We recommend the Volcano Roll with shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy tuna, and tobiko. Dine-in or pick-up, order here.