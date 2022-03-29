Providence, RI – At a press conference held in the Providence Performing Arts Center’s (PPAC) Grand Lobby this morning, PPAC Board Chairman Joseph W. Walsh, Esq. made opening remarks, welcoming the attendees to PPAC, and President and CEO J.L. “Lynn” Singleton announced the theatre’s upcoming 2022/2023 Broadway Season. The press conference was livestreamed courtesy of WPRI 12 at

https://www.wpri.com/watch/live-streaming-special-coverage/



“Thank you for attending this morning’s exciting season announcement. On behalf of the PPAC Board of Directors, we are greatly appreciative for our community partners, including our Broadway series title sponsor, the Taco/The White Family Foundation, and our Encore Series media sponsor Cox Media,” said Board Chairman Walsh. “These community partnerships allow PPAC to continually bring dynamic, artistic, and thought-provoking national touring Broadway productions to Rhode Island.”



“We believe that our 2022/2023 Broadway Season is “Simply the Best!” Singleton said. “Our Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series features seven shows and opens with our 21st national tour launch – the phenomenal TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL.

The Broadway Series includes the national tours of some of the hottest shows on Broadway today; they are MEAN GIRLS, TOOTSIE, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, HADESTOWN, SIX, and BEETLEJUICE.

The Encore Series features three one-week return engagements of LES MISERABLES, ANNIE, and COME FROM AWAY. Our Season also includes the Broadway Special THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY.”



Singleton continued, “Current subscribers will receive their renewal packets in a few weeks; the renewal deadline is Monday, May 23, 2022. We hope that you will join us and subscribe to this incredible Season!”



Singleton then showed a video, produced by the PPAC Marketing department and WPRI 12, that highlighted the season show roster. John Hazen White, Jr., Executive Chairman/CEO of Taco Comfort Solutions and the Taco/The White Family Foundation, said in the video, “The Taco/The White Family Foundation has been a proud sponsor of the Broadway Series for over a decade, and we are thrilled to be sponsoring the Series once more for the 2022/2023 Season. As a Rhode Island business owner and lover of the arts, I feel a social responsibility to uplift our community through the arts – a vibrant arts environment, including live performances at PPAC, provides families with the opportunity to enrich their lives.”



Singleton also announced the launch of PPAC’s re-designed website at ppacri.org. New features include dynamic page layouts with enhanced video capability and the ability to see VIP and special ticket packages when purchasing and much more.



PPAC’s 45th Broadway season featuring the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series opens with the “mind-blowing and life-changing” (ABC News) TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (September 11 – 18, 2022), followed by the hilarious hit musical MEAN GIRLS (October 4 – 9, 2022) and the laugh-out-love letter to the theatre, TOOTSIE (October 25 – 30, 2022).

The new musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL (January 17 – 22, 2023) is inspired by Alanis Morissette’s eponymous album. In the “spellbinding” (Variety) Tony Award® and Grammy-winning Best Musical HADESTOWN (March 21 – 26, 2023), singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell beautifully weaves the mythic tales of Hades and Persephone with that of Orpheus and Eurydice. The six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their side of her-story in SIX (April 11 – 23, 2023; a two-week engagement) and the wickedly funny and remarkably heartwarming BEETLEJUICE immediately follows April 25 – 30, 2023.