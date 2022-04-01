Two of the hippest bands on the planet brought their shows to the Columbus Theatre in Providence Thursday, March 31. Mercury Rev and Brian Jonestown Massacre offered up an aural soundscape for their fans, in a concert unlike any other.

Mercury Rev, founded in Buffalo, NY was up first. The band moved gracefully through their set featuring original songs “The Funny Bird,” “Frittering” and “Holes.” They also shared a nice cover of Bob Dylan’s “Love Sick.” A cool set no doubt!

Brain Jonestown Massacre brought a lot of energy and a bit of angst to the Columbus stage. Led by founder Anton Newcombe, the band grabbed fans by the horns and pulled them into a high-energy set. It felt a little like a disfunction band rehearsal at times, but that just added to the beauty and authenticity. Highlights included “We Never had a Chance,” “Anemone,” and “You Think I’m Joking.”

Check out some photos of the show below. (All photos by Ken Abrams)

Brian Jonestown Massacre (Photo: Ken Abrams)