Welcome to Bonniecrest!

This special condominium is set in the Manor House, the original stately mansion of Bonniecrest, built in 1905.

Magnificent period details of the Gilded Era are very much at the heart of this special property. Soaring ceilings, paned windows, walnut-paneled walls, and crown molding are found throughout the detailed interior and are tastefully married to modern touches to create a warm and wonderful home. Each room enjoys glistening views of the harbor front and Newport Bridge.

The newly renovated custom kitchen is a stunning example of the finest culinary design, including granite countertops, a farmer’s sink, double ovens, beautiful custom cabinetry, and charming views of the Newport waterfront. The lovely balcony just off the kitchen is a wonderful spot for enjoying morning coffee, evening cocktails, or sunsets in the evening. Each bedroom is generously oversized and includes its own fireplace.

The spacious primary bedroom faces the harbor and features beautiful walnut-paneled walls and a lovely balcony for privately enjoying the scenic grounds. The handsome living room is a delightful gathering spot, with soaring ceilings and beautiful paned windows overlooking Newport Harbor.

There is no need to venture far from Bonniecrest. This premier condominium association offers unparalleled amenities, including a swimming pool, tennis courts, a boat launch for kayaks and tenders, even a water taxi to transport you to local dining and shopping. This is a very special property not to be missed!

111 Harrison Avenue Unit #MH8 is being offered at $2,400,000.

Check out the 3D tour and floor plan at 111Harrison.com, or schedule a private showing by contacting Pawler Garrahan at 401-783-7733.