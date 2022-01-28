While snow has been at the top of everyone’s mind as of late, it was a busy week of news in and around Newport County.

Of course, as you read this Rhode Island is preparing for a blizzard and everything that has to do with the upcoming storm and parking bans/cancellations/delays is among the most read this week.

But earlier this week, the premiere of The Gilded Age on HBO and the upcoming arrival of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience to Providence excited readers.

Here’s a look at what a lot of you were reading this week on What’sUpNewp.

Top Stories