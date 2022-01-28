Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!
While snow has been at the top of everyone’s mind as of late, it was a busy week of news in and around Newport County.
Of course, as you read this Rhode Island is preparing for a blizzard and everything that has to do with the upcoming storm and parking bans/cancellations/delays is among the most read this week.
But earlier this week, the premiere of The Gilded Age on HBO and the upcoming arrival of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience to Providence excited readers.
Here’s a look at what a lot of you were reading this week on What’sUpNewp.
Top Stories
- UPDATED: Blizzard Warning issued, Snow accumulations of 18 – 24″ with localized 30″ possible
- Snow Forecast Roundup – AM Edition: Here’s how much snow is expected to fall in Rhode Island
- Middletown condo hits the market for $445,000
- ‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ coming to Providence
- ‘The Gilded Age’ debuts on HBO on January 24, keep an eye out for scenes filmed around Newport
- What Sold: 14 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 17 – 21)
- Theater Review: “Superstar” still thrills at PPAC
- Gubernatorial Candidate Helena Foulkes joins What’s Up Newp for a live conversation on Wednesday
- Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’s Up Newp for a live conversation on Wednesday
- 15 cozy places to eat and drink in Newport