In the crowded Democratic race for governor, Helena Foulkes hopes that her business background, and political pedigree, propel her to become the next governor of Rhode Island. We’ll learn more about Foulkes at 12:30 pm on Wednesday when she joins a What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation.

Helena Foulkes

Foulkes is a former CVS executive and former CEO of Hudson Bay Company, the parent of Saks Fifth Avenue. She is currently president of the Harvard University Board of Overseers.

The granddaughter of the late Connecticut U.S. Senator Thomas J. Dodd and niece of former Connecticut Senator Christopher J. Dodd, she was part of Gov. Lincoln Chafee’s transition team, and served as vice-chair of the Rhode Island Economic Development Corporation.

Foulkes, who announced her candidacy in October, joined a crowded field vying for the Democratic nomination for governor that includes, besides Foulkes, Gov. Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, and Dr. Luis Daniel Munoz.

We’ll ask Foulkes more about her background, why she thinks she is best qualified for the governorship, how she feels the state has managed the pandemic, her vision for the state’s economy. We’ll want to know about her plans to address issues of homelessness and affordable housing, legalization of marijuana, and much more.

