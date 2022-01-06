For some expert advice on overcoming winter skin issues, we asked Angelica Walker, owner of Newport Skin Therapy and one of Newport’s most sought-after skin specialists, about how to best care for and protect skin during an Aquidneck Island winter.

If your new year’s resolution involves health and wellness, don’t forget about your skin. As your body’s largest organ, skin often reflects your overall health and lifestyle choices. And during a harsh New England winter with lots of time spent…