Are you a fan of Van Gogh or art? “The Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience “is coming to The Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence from May 24 – July 8, 2022.

Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It’s all part of “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience”, which has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally, making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.

The sensory extravaganza is produced by Paquin Entertainment Group and presented by Metropolitan Entertainment and Frank J. Russo.

The exhibition will open at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. and run through July 8. Hours are 10 am to 9 pm Sunday through Thursday and 10 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday. Final entry is one hour before closing.

Prices start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children ages five to 15, plus ticketing fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28 at 9:00 a.m. at www.vangoghprovidence.com