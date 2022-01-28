A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of Rhode Island and portions of eastern and northeastern Massachusetts.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight on Saturday.

The storm is expected to begin overnight Friday and be heaviest during the day Saturday. Here’s what local meteorologists are forecasting for snowfall.

LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

National Weather Service

As of 3:53 am, the National Weather Service is forecasting 12-18″ of snow for all of Rhode Island.

WPRI

As of 6:59 am on Friday, WPRI is forecasting 18 – 24″ of snow for most of Rhode Island. Keep an eye on their weather updates here – Severe Weather Alert: Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings For this Weekend

WJAR

As of 6 am on Friday, WJAR is forecasting 12-18″ of snow for most of Rhode Island. Keep an eye on their weather updates here – Preparing for major snowstorm Saturday with heavy snow, high wind

ABC 6

As of 5:27 am on Friday, ABC 6 is forecasting 12-18″ of snow for most of Rhode Island. Keep an eye on their weather updates here – Major winter storm arrives overnight

WBZ

AS of 9:13 am on Friday, WBZ is reporting 18-28″ of snow for a good portion of Rhode Island. Keep an eye on their weather updates here – Blizzard Warning For Potentially Historic Storm That’s Likely To Bring More Than 2 Feet Of Snow